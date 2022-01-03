Front Desk Supply Sales Data Shows Reduction in Customized Marketing Orders as Hospitality Industry Balances Rising Occupancy with Shrinking Hospitality Staff

San Diego-based hospitality leader sees growing disparity as overwhelmed hotels book more guests but neglect customized marketing as Great Resignation trends impact staff

Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, has analyzed its sales data and has seen a consistent trend of declining customization orders in the wake of the Great Resignation, which has plagued many industries, and hospitality is among the hardest hit. To assist these overwhelmed and understaffed hotel operations decision-makers, Front Desk Supply is offering added marketing resources on branded product orders at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/January2022/.

"Customization with items like branded key cards, luggage tags and stationery, can often make the difference between a good stay and a memorable stay, and the feedback we hear from our customers is that their guests' experience is enhanced when attention is placed on the extra details," said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations, Front Desk Supply. "Every impression counts, and while we are encouraged by the returning travel data, hotels can't afford to abandon the little details their clients appreciate," Zisek added.

Front Desk Supply data trends show that custom product orders have fallen by 15% in the last 3 months, while orders for generic supplies have skyrocketed by 75%.

"As more people began to vacation in Q4, we saw hotels handle the influx by turning to generic supplies as a quick remedy. However, they missed out on making a connection with their guests by neglecting the long-term impact that customization and branding of products provides," said Zisek.

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including key cards, key card holders, Do Not Disturb signs, notepads, pens, valet tags, concierge tags, parking permits, and luggage tags. As the industry's needs surrounding sanitization and safety grew in 2020, the company introduced personal protective equipment, such as face masks, sneeze guards, signage, tamper-tape, and more.

"We encourage hotels to choose custom products because they have a return on investment. "You don't have to sacrifice your brand even in a challenging situation," Zisek said.

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.

Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.

