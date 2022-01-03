ABCT, Connecticut's Newest Accelerator Program for Biosciences Ventures, Announces 2022 Cohort of Life Science Startups

Nine high-potential companies selected for ABCT annual program

ABCT, the Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, today announced the second cohort of emerging biosciences ventures invited to participate in the annual program. Nine ventures will participate in the 6.5-month-long program that features business education to develop fundable business plans and a professional network. All startups will receive an entrepreneur coach; access to active business professionals; and support with preparation to pitch to investors. The program will culminate in a pitch day for each individual venture scheduled for Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The selected startups were chosen following an extensive screening process. Expert scientists, active investors and business strategists rated the ventures based on metrics, including the strength of the team, uniqueness of insights into the problems they are solving and their capacity to revolutionize the life sciences industry.

The 2022 ABCT cohort participants and ventures include:

