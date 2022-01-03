Advancements Season 6 to Kick-off on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Tune in to CNBC on SAT 1/8 at 2:30 PM ET to explore the latest developments in science and technology.

The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:30 PM ET, as it kicks off its sixth season. Check local listings for more information.

With a look at how burnout and turnover affect the healthcare community as a whole, the show will explore some of the challenges facing healthcare workers today – both prior to and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will see how CommWell Health is helping to improve wellbeing in the healthcare industry by instilling a corporate culture blueprint focused on organizational culture, quality of care, financial sustainability, and governance.

Next, the episode will focus on how Greentech Minerals Holdings' (Greentech Minerals) specialized services are dedicated to building US-allied supply chains and to providing mission assurance and support to the US-allied manufacturing base. Audiences will learn how Greentech Minerals provides global security and de-risking strategies to the critical minerals production and renewable energy supply chain sectors.

The show will also educate about a more sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics as it explores how Utopia Plastix' next-generation of plant-based plastics are helping to address the global concerns of single-use plastics. Viewers will see how the plant-based resin, being produced in USA FDA Compliant ISO Certified Manufacturing Facilities, yields a stronger product with other additional benefits.

The series will also look at the importance of cyber security while it educates about how SPYCHATTER works to protect data via its AR technology, software, and applications. Spectators will see how it uses a patented laser technology to share data and help the healthcare sector share information in delicate environments.

"This season is full of exciting stories that are sure to enlighten and educate viewers," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for the Advancements series. Dustin Schwarz, director of programming remarked, "we can't wait to see what season 6 has in store for us."

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

