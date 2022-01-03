Kimball Hughes Public Relations Appoints Rod Hughes President

Founder Gary Kimball to continue in strategic consulting role

Kimball Hughes Public Relations today announced the appointment of Rod Hughes as president. Hughes, who previously served as vice president, will lead the national agency, which is headquartered in Philadelphia and has operations in Chicago, Boston and Hartford.

Gary Kimball, who launched the company in 1995, will continue in a consulting role and advise on client strategy, crisis communications and new business development. Both Hughes and Kimball are principals in the 26-year-old agency. This change in leadership, planned since 2017, is effective immediately.

"Rod and I have worked together for nine years, driven by shared values and a shared vision for the agency," said Kimball, who retains the title of founder and principal. "Over this time, he has played a pivotal role in expanding our national footprint in terms of both clients and our team, as well as in expanding our repertoire of services and industry specialties. This is the perfect time for Rod take the helm and drive the future of our agency."

Since joining the agency in 2012, Hughes has played a key role in leading the strategic management of the agency's business-to-business and consumer client work, as well as evolving the agency's portfolio of services and operations. During his tenure, Kimball Hughes PR has added communications practice expertise in industries that include technology, the legal profession and real estate. He has also worked to further strengthen the agency's position as a recognized leader in insurance, healthcare, association and non-profit communications.

"What drew me to the agency 10 years ago was the expertise, vision and integrity Gary brought to the work, as well as the opportunity to play a central role in growing the agency," said Hughes. "We've built a remarkable business with a knowledgeable team, and I believe the opportunities before us are vast. To seize them we'll need to continue to excel at our craft, innovate and maintain a culture built on professional courtesy and respect that is the centerpiece of Kimball Hughes PR as a great place to work for our employees, and an invaluable communications partner for our clients."

About Kimball Hughes PR

Kimball Hughes Public Relations (http://www.kimballpr.com) is a national public relations agency dedicated to serving the individual public relations needs of every client. Founded in 1995 by Gary Kimball, the agency has operations in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston and Hartford, providing innovative public relations, social media, brand content and crisis communications solutions to clients in industries that include insurance, finance, trade associations, hospitality, real estate, technology, healthcare, manufacturing and others. Visit us on Twitter (@kimballpr) and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/kimballpr).

