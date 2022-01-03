CobbleStone® Receives Highest Score Possible in Contract Negotiation With External Parties criterion in CLM Software Report by Independent Research Firm

CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, received the highest score possible in the Contract Negotiation With External Parties criterion in Forrester Research, Inc.'s report: The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021.

CobbleStone believes that its rating of 5 out 5 in the Contract Negotiation With External Parties criterion by Forrester attests to its robust digital contract negotiation features within its industry-leading CLM software solution that can help its thousands of users effectively and efficiently expedite their external contract negotiation processes.

The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 defines a 5 out of 5 rating in the Contract Negotiation With External Parties criterion as:

"5 = The product has superior capabilities relative to others included in [The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021] evaluation, including supporting all identified features for contract negotiation, with advanced features like an online portal for real-time negotiations between parties, with lock-downs of non-negotiable clauses and AI-based risk alerts of changes."

"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to receive the highest score possible in the Contract Negotiation With External Parties criterion in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. We are consistently finding new ways to increase our digital contract negotiation features to help further streamline our clients' contract negotiation processes," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

CobbleStone Contract Insight® provides highly-configurable and automated contract workflows – including task escalations, clause ownership assignments, and approval routing.

To virtually ensure the right stakeholders remain abreast of language changes for review, CobbleStone Contract Insight users can receive notifications of language modifications of contract areas for which they are responsible. Such changes can trigger notifications to clause owners for review. CobbleStone Contract Insight also allows stakeholders to work concurrently within a centralized, web-enabled location – including MS Office 365 and Google Workspace connectors.

Stakeholders can receive configured email notifications of comments and applied changes to review within the centralized contract redlining location. CobbleStone Software users can exclude external counterparties from other areas of their configured CLM software platform, virtually ensuring data protection. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant - encouraging strong contract negotiation security. VISDOM® AI -CobbleStone's proprietary artificial intelligence engine with machine learning - can support risk identification, including assessing risk-prone language, for optimized contract compliance and risk management.

"With CobbleStone's thousands of software users, robust digital contract negotiation tools, and industry-leading artificial intelligence, we believe it's no wonder why Forrester recognizes CobbleStone Contract Insight with the highest score possible in the Contract Negotiation With External Parties criterion," continues Jones.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that thousands of users have trusted for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

