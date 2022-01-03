Public to Meet Beomni Humanoid Robot at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Live Demos of Robot to be Held with Zero-G at Booth 9227— Additional Photos available at http://www.beomni.ai/media

Beyond Imagination, in conjunction with Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), will be showcasing its cutting-edge "Beomni" humanoid robot at the January 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. This will be the first time the robot has been shown to the general public.

"I've been involved and taken ZERO-G flights with Dr. Peter Diamandis since the inception of ZERO-G. They are an ideal partner for BEYOND IMAGINATION," says Dr. Harry Kloor, Founder and CEO of BEYOND IMAGINATION, "because our remote-piloted robot has the dexterity to perform any task and even learn to execute complex sequences autonomously, saving time and reducing risk."

Beomni is one of the world's most advanced general-purpose humanoid robots, with an evolving "AI Brain" that enables it to assist its human pilot in performing a limitless number of tasks.

For example, Beomni can help perform scientific experiments in challenging environments such as microgravity. Working together with ZERO-G, BEYOND IMAGINATION plans to deploy custom versions of its robot that can perform experiments in the ZERO-G aircraft while experimenters remain safely on the ground. Leveraging Beomni's low-latency remote video feed and natural controls, experimenters will be able to manipulate their equipment from afar as if they are actually on the aircraft. Adds Dr. Kloor, "as a scientist experienced with microgravity experiments, I know that the ability to manipulate a microgravity experiment from the ground is a game-changer. Our partnership will enable more complex actions to be performed and multiple experimenters to participate."

Ease of use is one of Beomni's claims to fame. Past experience shows that new users acclimate to piloting the robot in just a few minutes. At the show, invited guests will be able to pilot the robot using nothing more than a virtual reality headset and a pair of special gloves.

BEYOND IMAGINATION's robots are operated via a human partnership with an AI Brain that augments and enhances human capabilities. This AI includes multiple "lobes", each related to a specific skill or set of skills that the robot can perform. Over time, on a task-by-task basis, Beomni's AI Brain learns, evolving from assisting with tasks to semi-autonomous and then to fully autonomous operation.

This collaboration is a first step toward broadening access to microgravity opportunities for consumers, corporate customers, entertainment companies, and scientific research teams at NASA and beyond.

"We are delighted to be able to partner with a visionary company like BEYOND IMAGINATION," said ZERO-G's CEO Matt Gohd. "Their state-of-the-art robot and AI will enable us to develop unique and unmatched new services. Working together, we see a wide range of applications for private and public space agencies around the globe."

Since operating its first commercial flight in 2004, ZERO-G has given more than 17,000 flyers the opportunity to feel true weightlessness. As the interest in commercial space travel increases, the flights offered by ZERO-G are the only FAA-approved opportunities in the U.S. for civilians to understand weightlessness. At a fraction of the cost of consumer space flights in development, ZERO-G is paving the way for the general public to enjoy the wonders of interstellar travel. Each ZERO-G mission is designed for maximum fun. The aircraft's interior is a zero-gravity playroom, complete with padded floors and walls and video cameras to record the unforgettable moments.

Beomni has applications in space-based and lunar operations and construction as well as terrestrial activities ranging from bio-manufacturing & logistics to aircraft & energy sector inspections to health care & senior care services. BEYOND IMAGINATION recently completed an on-site pilot study at TRU PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Center with Beomni and has been busy scheduling more pilot studies across a range of industries for early 2022.

About BEYOND IMAGINATION

Beyond Imagination, Inc. is a robotics and AI platform company that is focused on bringing humanoid robots to market rapidly. By partnering a human pilot with an evolving AI Brain, we will soon be able to deploy our Beomni Robotics platform across a wide range of commercial applications. Our practical, real-world approach is closer to that of Tesla, which released its vehicles and then built AI from the data that they collected, rather than that of other companies that are focused in narrow R&D domains.

Founded by leading innovators in AI and robotics, and strengthened by a solid patent portfolio, Beyond Imagination, Inc. is poised to revolutionize life and fundamentally change the way we work, travel and engage with others around the world.

Beyond Imagination is taking advance orders and is always open to strategic partnerships and investments from qualified investors. In-person demos are available by appointment for media and investors. Additionally, Beomni is available for television appearances in the greater Denver/Boulder area. Potential partners for pilot studies in medicine and beyond are encouraged to discuss their specific use cases with the company.

For more information, contact info@beomni.ai or visit http://www.beomni.ai

About ZERO-G

Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. ZERO-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. ZERO-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.

For more information about ZERO-G, please visit http://www.gozerog.com.

