TCN to Donate More than 40,000 Meals to Utah Food Bank and Feeding America, Giving Back to Its Community During the Christmas Season

For the second consecutive year, TCN is foregoing holiday gifts to its clients by donating funds to help local families in need

TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced it will make a substantial donation to the Utah Food Bank on behalf of its clients. This is the second consecutive year that TCN has donated funds to Utah Food Bank and Feeding America that would have otherwise been used to provide holiday gifts to TCN's clients.

In Utah, more than 400,000 residents are at risk of missing a meal every day; one in seven children in Utah are unsure from where their next meal is coming. In response to the uncertainty created by the pandemic and keeping with TCN's core value -- "We believe in making everyone feel valued" -- TCN is donating more than 90,000 meals to families in need by way of the Utah Food Bank and Feeding America.

"2021 is unfortunately not the first holiday season where COVID-19 is impacting Americans struggling with food insecurity," said Terrel Bird, CEO & co-founder of TCN. "We have carefully vetted many organizations as potential recipients of our company donations and, because so much of the actual donations to Utah Food Bank goes directly to those in need due to low overhead, we are fortunate to be able to make this holiday donation to them again this year. We hope our contribution can help many families achieve food security on their road to a brighter future."

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank works tirelessly at its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide. As part of a nationwide network, all donations will be put to use. If any single organization hits its goal of donated meals, the overflow will be given to any of the 216 Feeding America partner agencies located across the nation who are still in need. As part of its overall mission, TCN prioritizes identifying opportunities to help in the community and is involved in many meaningful charitable activities throughout the year.

