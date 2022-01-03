Husband Opens Up About Caring for a Wife With Debilitating Mental Illness and Extends Hope to Others in Similar Circumstances in New Memoir

"In Sickness and In Health" by Stephen Zehr sheds light on the toll mental illness takes on individuals, their partners and their families

Author Stephen Zehr has released "In Sickness and In Health: A Husband's Story of Caring for a Mentally Ill Wife," a tender, heartfelt memoir that offers a perspective on mental illness from the eyes of a spouse. In his book, Zehr delves into his experiences caring and advocating for his late wife, Susan, as she struggled with the disrupting effects of anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, borderline personality disorder and other mental health disorders.

The book begins with a touching rendering of the Zehrs' love story, a slow burn that ignited from years of friendship and performances together. While the first few years of marriage were filled with highs and lows typical of any new couple, Susan increasingly experienced intense depressive episodes, anxiety attacks and periods of unusual behavior, leading to several diagnoses, countless prescriptions and numerous hospitalizations.

Zehr reflects on the joys of their life together while also outlining the difficulties, including navigating the medical system, safeguarding Susan from suicide attempts, facing stigma and struggling to provide for Susan's needs while also raising two daughters. With gratitude, he recalls how faith, community and enduring love provided him and his family with the strength and courage to face each challenge head-on.

Through "In Sickness and In Health," Zehr shares a message of hope to readers who are impacted by mental illness and demonstrates that, even in times of pain and suffering, God remains present, providing the strength needed to persevere. He also hopes to contribute to the growing discourse surrounding mental health and end the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.

"I felt the Lord tugging on my heart to write about my experiences for around 15 years but not until my wife passed did I feel free to write it," said Zehr. "It was cathartic for me during my grieving process and, after talking with many friends, I thought my story might be able to help others."

"This is an amazing testimony to the power of love in difficult circumstances," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "[Zehr] took to heart ‘in sickness and in health' and deeply loved an amazing woman."

About the author

Stephen Zehr is an author, worship and fine arts director and retired performance artist. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in music education from Florida Atlantic University and was ordained in the Southern Baptist church in 1990. Over the years, Zehr has directed choirs from 20 to 230 members; led various ensemble groups' taught chorus, band and drama; and directed 15 musicals, three plays, 35 Christmas programs and several large passion plays with a cast of over 100. He also performed for 12 years with the Gold Coast Opera company and appeared in several television ads in Florida and other regions in the U.S. Additionally, he performed in many community and regional theaters in the Twin Cities. Zehr has two adult daughters, Heather and Katelynn, and was married for nearly 36 years before losing his wife, Susan, to pneumonia in 2018. He now lives in Minnetonka, MN.

