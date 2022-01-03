Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, Valbridge Property Advisors | Charleston Elected 2022 National President of The Appraisal Institute

Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the United States, announced today that Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, Valbridge Property Advisors | Charleston has officially begun his one-year term as National President of the Appraisal Institute effective January 1, 2022. Bishop is currently Senior Managing Director of Valbridge Property Advisors | Charleston. Bishop was a partner with Atlantic Appraisals, LLC, an associate appraiser with Appraisal Consultants and a senior staff appraiser with the Charleston County Assessor's Office.

Bishop is a past president of the South Carolina AI Chapter. Additionally, he is an AI associate instructor, a seminar author, webinar author and a discussion leader at the Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference. He has served as the 2020 Appraisal Institute Vice President, the 2021 Appraisal Institute President Elect, Chair of the 2020 Finance Committee, on the Audit Committee, as Chair of the General Demonstration of Knowledge Grading Panel, and has served on the Admissions and Designations Qualifications Committee. Following his one-year term as President in 2022, Bishop will serve as immediate past president in 2023. During his annual term as President, Bishop will maintain his role on the Appraisal Institute's Executive Committee and preside over its policy-setting Board of Directors.

"Jody's history, experience and service to the Appraisal Institute has well prepared him to lead nationally as President of AI. Having Jody serve as AI President is a great honor for Valbridge. His contribution at this level and passion for the industry will have a lasting impact on the appraisal profession for years to come," said Karl Finkelstein, VP of Marketing and Business Development for Valbridge Property Advisors.

Bishop was named the 2018 recipient of the Edward W. Adams, SRA, Outstanding Board Services Award, was presented a 2017 President's Award and received a 2017 Volunteer of Distinction recognition.

About Valbridge Property Advisors

Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the U.S., with 200 MAI-designated appraisers, more than 80 office locations and 675 staff members across the nation. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each Valbridge office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute. For more information about Valbridge Property Advisors, please visit https://www.valbridge.com.

