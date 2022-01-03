Author and Mental Health Counselor Pens Groundbreaking Therapeutic Autobiography to Teach Readers Psychological Concepts and Techniques for Everyday Use

In ‘The Story Has a Secret,' Robert D. Brehm, M.A., uses self-disclosure to equip readers in their pursuit of greater self-knowledge in his new book

Robert D. Brehm, M.A., has released his therapeutic autobiography, "The Story Has a Secret: A Sequel," to illustrate the value and importance of self-awareness and introspection in living a fulfilling life. Brehm, who has practiced in many disciplines, draws from personal vignettes to demonstrate how shortcomings in one's cognitive processes can shape their relationship to self, others and the world around them.

Part fascinating memoir, part transformative psychological guide, "The Story Has a Secret" offers a deep-dive into his Brehm's past experiences spanning childhood to the outbreak of COVID-19. In analyzing his memories through a different lens, Brehm identifies common errors in thinking, including cognitive dissonance, attribution errors and self-fulfilling prophecies. He also employs psychodramatic techniques like the empty chair exercise to provide readers with therapeutic tools they can use to critically examine and make sense of their own memories.

Central to "The Story Has a Secret" is the philosophy that every story has a secret, and in applying the book's concepts to their own histories, readers can discover what those secrets are. Ultimately, Brehm empowers readers to reach deeper levels of self-awareness and self-understanding by engaging in their own life review process while also using old memories to facilitate deeper relationships and strengthen family bonds.

"My therapeutic autobiography is unique in that I use my own life as an example," wrote Brehm in the book's preface. "I wrote my autobiography using the skill of self-disclosure embedded with psychological concepts. Each story has a secret that magically brought me self-awareness."

Filled with insightful case scenarios and illustrations, "The Story Has a Secret" is a powerful tool for any reader looking to fully know themself and improve their quality of life.

About the author

Robert D. Brehm, M.A,, is a nationally certified counselor, state licensed mental health counselor and state licensed marriage and family therapist. His career spans 48 years of teaching and counseling, and he has been recognized as one of Washington state's longest working educators. He received his master's degree from the University of Nebraska and completed his post-graduate studies in Adlerian Family Counseling at the University of Oregon. He continues working as a writer, lecturer and stress management consultant and lives in Sarasota, Florida.

