SprayWorks Completes 2nd Acquisition with Trail Sprayer & Service

SprayWorks Equipment, a leading specialist in single and plural component equipment, training, rigs, and parts has completed its purchase of Trail Sprayer & Service, LLC.

SprayWorks Equipment, a leading specialist in single and plural component equipment, training, rigs, and parts has completed its purchase of Trail Sprayer & Service, LLC.

Trail Sprayer & Service is a coating equipment and repair company that services and distributes products for Graco, Titan, TriTech, and MiTM.

The company will continue servicing its customers at the new SprayWorks Equipment building located at; 4211 Karg Industrial Parkway, Kent, Ohio 44240. A full list of products are available on trailsprayer.com. This acquisition comes just a few months after SprayWorks' move to its Kent, Ohio location and fabrication expansion, where operational space tripled in size.

"Trail Sprayer is a great addition to a much-needed product line for our customers," says Jim Davidson, Partner, SprayWorks Equipment Group. "With the addition of Trail Sprayer to our already expansive products, we can now offer products and service for coating pumps, spray guns, roofing equipment, hoses, and more."

About SprayWorks Equipment Group

SprayWorks Equipment Group is a spray foam and polyurea company, supplying equipment, training, material, mobile rigs, and parts – and a distributor for PMC, Graco, Gusmer, Titan, TriTech, and MiTM equipment. With nearly 100 years of combined experience, SprayWorks has knowledge in commercial and residential buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. SprayWorks provides training and education for new contractors and equipment operators; open cell, closed cell, polyurea & coating applications for interior & exterior building envelope design, waterproofing, below grade, bridge deck, barge, secondary containment all types of roofs and structures. For more information, visit Store.SprayWorksEquipment.com or YouTube. Call 330-587-4141.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sprayworks_completes_2nd_acquisition_with_trail_sprayer_service/prweb18414801.htm