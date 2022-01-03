Eurasia Group Publishes 'Top Risks' Predictions for 2022

#1 Risk for 2022: No Zero Covid: China's Zero-Covid Policy Will Fail

As 2022 begins, the world's attention is focused on two crises in desperate need of a coordinated response: the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. But the United States and China, the world's two most powerful nations, have begun to focus increasingly on domestic issues, an inward turn that leaves each nation with less bandwidth for the kind of global leadership and coordination required to effectively respond to the world's gravest challenges.

While the US remains the most powerful country, it is also the most politically divided, dysfunctional and economically unequal among leading industrial democracies. America's political culture, in which domestic political rivals are increasingly viewed as enemies, has sapped its ability to address even basic problems. China, the second most powerful country, is also focusing more energy on domestic issues, as it seeks to jump-start its exhausted growth model, its overleveraged and unbalanced economy, and its fast-shrinking workforce. In doing so, China has become more authoritarian and state capitalist. And while focusing more on domestic issues reduces the odds of a global war, America's and China's lack of global leadership is a key component of our G-Zero world at this historic moment.

These are conclusions that frame Eurasia Group's Top Risks for 2022, an annual prediction of the ten most potent threats to the trajectories of nations, politics, industries, health and the environment. Authored by Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group's founder and president, as well as Cliff Kupchan, its chairman, this annual report, unveiled each January, helps investors, companies and the public anticipate risks to their investments, their businesses and their livelihoods.

The #1 risk for 2022 is ‘No Zero Covid,' which describes how the virus is dividing nations by how rich/poor and vaccinated they are. "We're done with the pandemic, but it's not done with us, and the finish line depends on where you live," write Bremmer and Kupchan. "For rich countries, the end of the pandemic will arrive soon as the virus collides with highly vaccinated populations and treatments that prevent death. But most countries, and particularly China, will have a harder time getting there. China's "Zero Covid" policy, which looked incredibly successful in 2020, is now fighting against a much more transmissible variant with vaccines that are only marginally effective. China's "Zero Covid" policy will fail to contain infections in 2022 and will lead to larger outbreaks and more severe lockdowns, and greater economic disruptions in a nation that has long been the world's primary engine for growth."

Other risks in the report include (see below): #2. The Technopolar World, #3. US midterms, #4. China at home, #5. Russia, #6. Iran, #7. Two steps greener, one step back, #8. Empty lands, #9. Corporates losing the culture wars and #10. Turkey.

"The geopolitical recession is turning many corners of the world into no man's land," Bremmer and Kupchan write. "Global neglect will allow looming crises in Iran and Ukraine to become more combustible, as well as a host of humanitarian tragedies from Myanmar and Afghanistan to Haiti, Venezuela, and Ethiopia."

Top Risks predictions have an impressive track record for being early and accurate: Just two days after releasing the 2021 Top Risks report, which named America's divided politics as its #1 risk, scores of Donald Trump's followers violently stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election's outcome. America's divided politics remain a top risk, appearing as the #3 risk for 2022, as American voters head to midterm elections, President Biden's agenda is very much in doubt, and Donald Trump prepares to wield his command over the Republican Party.

Below is an abbreviated summary of all ten Top Risks for 2022. Please click here for the full report.

TOP RISKS, 2022

