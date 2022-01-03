Livesay & Myers, P.C. Announces Promotion of New Junior Partner

Attorney Ariel Baniowski is promoted to the Position of Junior Partner.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. proudly announces the promotion of attorney Ariel L. Baniowski to the position of Junior Partner in the firm.

"Ariel is a tireless advocate for her clients, and family law is her passion," said Matthew Smith, another partner in the firm. "Her trial preparation and performance are legendary, as are her results. She is widely respected in the community for her legal acumen and professionalism. Ariel's new role is richly deserved."

Ms. Baniowski joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. as an Associate Attorney in 2013. She was promoted to the position of Senior Associate Attorney in 2017, and then to the position of Lead Senior Associate in 2018.

Upon joining the firm, Ms. Baniowski quickly began earning a reputation as one of the leading family law attorneys in Northern Virginia. Her proactive litigation style, work ethic and extensive knowledge of family law combined to serve her clients extremely well. Ms. Baniowski built a long track record of achieving excellent results for her clients, who rewarded her with a large number of 5-star reviews and testimonials online.

"All you have to do to understand Ariel as an attorney is to read her client reviews," said James Livesay, one of the founding partners at the firm. "Ariel's clients don't simply write one or two sentences, they write heartfelt, glowing tributes to what she did for them. That is not normal for a family law attorney. But Ariel's clients want to do it, because they recognize how special she is."

Ms. Baniowski's work has earned her not only recognition from her clients, but also from the legal community. She was included in the 2021–2022 editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in Family Law. Ms. Baniowski has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star every year since 2015. She currently holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.

Ms. Baniowski spent her first several years at Livesay & Myers, P.C. in the firm's Manassas office, before moving to its Leesburg office. In both offices, she demonstrated leadership and a real commitment to the firm's long term future. "I've always appreciated Ariel's ability to see the larger picture regarding a particular office, the firm as a whole, and life itself," said Kevin Myers, the firm's other founding partner. "She has an innate ability to see past the present."

Ms. Baniowski earned her J.D. in 2012 from George Mason University School of Law, after earning her B.S., summa cum laude, from George Mason University in 2009.

During her college and law school days, Ms. Baniowski exhibited her extraordinary work ethic, while laying a solid foundation for her career as a family law attorney. She worked as a family law paralegal at a law firm in Fairfax, Virginia for five years while she went through college and then law school. Ms. Baniowski also worked as a research assistant to a family law professor while completing her third year of law school and continuing to work in a law firm.

In her time at Livesay & Myers, P.C., Ms. Baniowski has made a tremendous positive impact on the firm's culture, maintaining excellent relationships with her peers and setting an example both in and out of the office. "It's well documented that Ariel is an outstanding attorney," said Mr. Myers. "However, when you really get to know Ariel you realize very quickly that she's an even better person."

Ms. Baniowski works in the firm's Leesburg office, and represents clients in Leesburg, Loudoun County and all across Northern Virginia. She resides with her husband and two children in Loudoun County.

About Livesay & Myers, P.C.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. is an award-winning family law firm with offices in Leesburg, Fairfax, Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2003 by partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64 (and moving up to #49 by the 2021 edition).

Livesay & Myers, P.C. appears in the 2018–2022 Editions of the U.S. News - Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms. As of the 2022 Edition, the firm has moved into Tier 1—the highest ranking available—in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region.

