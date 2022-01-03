Planet Classroom Podcast Presents 6 Awardees from the WHO-Backed Global Youth Mobilization in Holiday Special

International Youth Awardees discuss the critical work they are doing to address the negative impact of the pandemic and build back better.

Supported by the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and the big 6 youth organizations, Global Youth Mobilization is a movement of young people taking action to improve their lives in a post COVID-19 world. To date, this initiative has funded 134 local solutions and 74 national projects in over 100 countries worldwide.

In Planet Classroom's holiday podcast for its popular SHINE series, Orb, the show's virtual host, introduces 6 of the young Awardees from these projects doing critical work to address the negative impact of the pandemic and build back better. These social impact entrepreneurs are tackling the challenges of mental and physical health, the digital divide, education disruption, and poverty in their local communities.

"To bridge the digital divide, I designed a rural learning project tailored to meet the needs of 100 out-of-school young people in communities across Nigeria," said Esther Edward, Founder of Project Digital Rural.

"My goals for WOW-Wheels of Wisdom is to make sure the children I am serving never stop learning and keep on growing mentally," said Sadia Jafrin, based in Bangladesh.

"We learned how to navigate the mental health space with a virus that continues to isolate us from each other," said Kamanda Bosco, Founder of Mental Health Slumber Party in Uganda.

"At Karsa, we believe that young people are the future and young people deserve a chance," said Jordan Jans, Founder of Karsa for Youth in Jakarta Indonesia.

