Life's Tough Media is proud to announce our collaboration with Dr. Gary Onik, aka "Dr. Hope," on the launch of his new podcast, Cancer is Tough, but YOU are TOUGHER! A true medical hero and visionary radiologist, Dr. Onik is turning the world of conventional cancer treatment upside down by successfully treating patients whose cancer is considered untreatable.

For the past 40 years Dr. Onik has been using a technique he invented, refined, and taught to doctors around the world called "tumor ablation," which is particularly useful in treating prostate, liver, skin, lung, pancreatic, breast cancer and cancers of the head and neck. His work has led to a new 4th branch of cancer treatment known as "Interventional Oncology." Undoubtedly the most important advance in his career, he created a simple way of making a cancer vaccine out of a patient's own tumor and successfully treated his own terminal prostate cancer using this invention. His latest work, using immunotherapy to treat metastatic cancer, offers hope to those patients with literally no other options.

So why the podcast? With his groundbreaking approaches Dr. Onik has offered hope and a cure to thousands of patients and their loved ones and opened doors in the field of oncology and it's time the world knows about it!

In this conversational podcast he and his guests explore the intersection of the mind, body and spirit and their relationship to sickness and healing. In a uniquely personal way, he addresses such deep concerns as:



Coping with a cancer diagnosis

Choosing a treatment strategy that harmonizes with your worldview and life's goals

Grappling with traditional state-of-the-art vs. outside-the-box options

Understanding the meaning of cure vs. healing

This podcast offers hope for anyone whose life has been touched by cancer.

Produced by Life's Tough Media, the Cancer is Tough, but YOU are TOUGHER! podcast launches on January 4, 2022, and will be available on all your favorite podcasting platforms and at lifestough.com.

About Dr. Gary Onik:

For over 40 years Dr. Gary Onik has been pioneering advances in cancer treatment that have rocked the field of oncology. He invented an entirely new branch of cancer treatment now known as "Interventional Oncology" based on his innovative minimally invasive techniques. Both doctor and patient, he created a cancer vaccine and successfully treated his own terminal prostate cancer using his invention. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Onik is an Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, working closely with his colleagues to develop the next generation of cancer fighting technologies. His latest work, using immunotherapy to treat metastatic cancer, offers hope to those patients with literally no other options. For all these reasons and more Dr. Onik has lovingly been nicknamed "Dr. Hope".

