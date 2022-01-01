Mediaplanet and "Cool Cat Teacher" Vicki Davis Team Up to Share the Tech Tools That Help Students Succeed

Mediaplanet's "Education Technology" campaign, which launches today in USA TODAY and online, shares the resources, tools, and support available to help educators engage students within blended learning environments in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic

Mediaplanet announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Education Technology." March 2020 became a turning point almost overnight for the future of classroom learning as we know it. The pandemic and nationwide school shutdowns quickly forced millions of educators to reinvent, on the fly, the way schools operated. As a result, EdTech hardware and software moved from the back-burner to center stage for teaching and learning.

The coming year will be defined by how K-12 professionals and school administrators move beyond pandemic challenges and use technology to redefine learning. After a year of uncertainty, K-12 administrators are applying the lessons learned in 2020-21 to ensure students and teachers are successful in the new school year.

This campaign will serve as a guidebook for educators, faculty members, and school administrators, advocating for the urgent need to make technology available to all in the education field. "Education Technology" sheds light on the available edtech solutions, resources, and methods that are helping to create higher quality teaching environments and more effectively close the digital divide, boost engagement, and foster better student and teacher outcomes regardless of where learning is taking place.

The print component of "Education Technology" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in select markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit educationandcareernews.com/campaign/education-technology.

District IT director and teacher Vicki Davis, who created the Cool Cat Teacher Blog and 10 Minute Teacher Podcast, graces the cover of the print version of the campaign. In the campaign's cover story, she writes about the inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how informed tech investments by districts can help teachers better engage students in virtual, hybrid, and in-person classrooms, enabling better learning outcomes for all.

"Software apps aren't like textbooks. When teachers invest their time in creating awesome lessons, and then those apps go away, the teacher loses far more than an app — they lose momentum," Davis writes. "Sometimes when they face the discouragement of starting over with another app or going back to a way that didn't work before the pandemic, these teachers become like the apps they loved using and leave."

This campaign was made possible with the support of The National School Boards Association, Digital Promise, The School Superintendents Association, National Parent Teachers Association, The Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Vicki Davis, Monica Burns, Microsoft, BetterLesson, Lexia Learning, Daikin Applied, Juniper Networks, Positive Action, Tonies, ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy & Education, CompTIA Tech Career Academy, Kent State University, iFLY, PikMyKid, GiveGab, Syntellis, Vena Solutions, and many more!

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Press Contact:

Adrienne Macaluso

Adrienne.Macaluso@mediaplanet.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mediaplanet_and_cool_cat_teacher_vicki_davis_team_up_to_share_the_tech_tools_that_help_students_succeed/prweb18415354.htm