New WaterField Tuck Backpack: A Modern Take on the European Military Rucksack

From the commute to work to an evening in the park or dinner at a nice restaurant, the versatile WaterField Tuck Backpack, with its large capacity, slim profile, and thoughtful design details, makes an ideal sidekick for a full day of professional or leisure activities.

WaterField Designs ushers in the new year with the Tuck Backpack, a modern, multi-use backpack that eliminates the need for separate bags for work and leisure. Meticulous craftsmanship shines in every seam and carefully designed detail. A streamlined version of a European military rucksack, the new backpack blends traditional and modern styles with tech features and ergonomic straps, resulting in an ideal bag for a packed day of activities on workdays or weekends.

"A key feature of the Tuck is its flexibility to hold a little or a lot and still look relatively compact on your back. The secret is the side panel, which folds when the backpack isn't full, forming a natural crease to keep the bag slim," explained company owner Gary WaterField. "When you have more to carry, the pack expands, and your items stay securely tucked in under the flap. Hence, the name ‘Tuck'."

The backpack's roomy, gold-lined main compartment conveniently fits both bulky and slim items, and firm foam inserts reinforce the front, back, and bottom panels to help it maintain its upright shape. Stowed under a desk at work, the laptop backpack acts as a tech locker with padded laptop and tablet pockets (for up to a 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad) and ample space for files and accessories. When out and about, the ballistic nylon or waxed canvas sides crease and then cinch securely with single-direction magnetic clasps under a full-grain leather or waxed canvas flap, helping it maintain a slim profile for agility.

A zippered flap pocket relieves pants pockets of frequently accessed items and helps to further compress the bag. Stretchy breathable side pockets expand to accommodate a water bottle and umbrella while keeping moisture from pooling inside. Magnets keep the pockets flush with the bag when empty. Whether worn to the office followed by an evening out with friends or from dawn to dusk touring a bustling city, the backpack's neoprene-padded ergonomic straps and moisture-wicking lining keep shoulders comfortable and shirts dry.

Features at a glance:

· Premium full-grain leather with rugged ballistic nylon, or all waxed canvas (vegan)

· Dedicated padded laptop and tablet compartments

· Large gold-lined interior with a zippered pocket to organize smaller items

· Quick-access zippered pocket on backpack's full-grain leather or waxed canvas flap

· Breathable, side pockets for water bottle and umbrella. Expandable to 3.5 inches.

· Side pocket magnetic closures

· Ergonomic, neoprene-padded, moisture-wicking straps

· Padded, moisture-wicking back panel

· Wheeled suitcase passthrough

· Leather-lined top handle

The Tuck Backpack's eclectic mix of old and new combine for a singular look: the flap echoes that of a messenger bag and the double closure that of a military satchel, but with its clean lines and premium, full-grain leather panel, the backpack exudes a professional and modern look. The Tuck Backpack joins the Pro Executive Backpack, the Bolt Backpack, the Mezzo Backpack, the Sutter Slim Backpack, the Air Travel Backpack, and the Packable Backpack to form the extensive WaterField backpack collection.

Availability & Pricing

The Tuck Backpack:

Price: $299.

Colors and materials: Choice of all waxed canvas (vegan) or ballistic nylon with black, oil-tanned full-grain leather or chocolate, distressed, full-grain leather. Custom metal zipper pulls. YKK waterproof zippers. Magnetic Fidlock buckles.

Dimensions, weight, volume: 15 x 12.5 x 6 inches; 2.4 lbs.; 22 liters.

Laptop compartment fits: 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro, Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 4, or similarly sized devices.

Tablet compartment fits: 12.9-inch iPad with Magic Keyboard, Surface Pro X, 8, or Go, each with TypeCover, or similarly sized tablets.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins January 14, 2021

See the WaterField Backpack Collection.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/1/prweb18413407.htm