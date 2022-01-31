DC Motors Market Size to Grow by USD 16.00 bn| Market Research Insights Highlight Rising Factory Automation as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "DC Motors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 26.04% in 2021 and a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (brushless DC motors and brushed DC motors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The DC motors market is fragmented, and vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Regal Beloit Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the DC motors market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 64% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for DC motors market in the region.

Key Segment Analysis

The DC motors market by the brushless DC motors segment will be significant during the forecast period. DC motors are used in energy conversion as they convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. The increasing use of brushless DC motors in consumer durables, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and healthcare segments, owing to their ability to make end-products energy-efficient and compact in size, is propelling the market growth.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots will drive the growth of the DC motors market during the forecast period. However, excessive heat generation leading to subdued dc motor performance can challenge the growth of the market.

DC Motors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dc motors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dc motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dc motors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dc motors market vendors

DC Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

