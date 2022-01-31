Digital Map Market Size to Grow by USD 8.59 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Increased Adoption of IoT Devices as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Digital Map Market by Application, Use, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 24.14% in 2021 and a decelerating CAGR of 22.94% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (navigation, geocoders, and others), use (outdoor and indoor), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The digital map market covers the following areas:
Digital Map Market Sizing
Digital Map Market Forecast
Digital Map Market Analysis
Vendor Insights
The digital map market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products and solutions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Digital Map Products Inc.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- HERE Global BV
- indoo.rs GmbH
- NavInfo Co. Ltd.
- Nearmap Ltd.
- TomTom International BV
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in digital map market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for digital maps in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Key Segment Analysis
The digital map market share growth by the navigation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Navigation maps are charts for navigators to display the meteorological, hydrographic, and navigational conditions. These maps are used in automotive applications. The adoption of digital maps is prevalent in automotive applications for driver assistance applications.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increased adoption of IoT devices is driving the growth of the digital map market growth. Many IoT devices and applications use digital maps for their services, which is driving the satellite map market growth.
However, factors such as security and privacy of mobile apps may challenge market growth. There is a pressing need to adopt best practices for data security, app security, and privacy due to the accelerating use of mobile application-based location services integrated with digital maps.
Digital Map Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.94%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 8.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.14
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, India, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Digital Map Products Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, indoo.rs GmbH, NavInfo Co. Ltd., Nearmap Ltd., and TomTom International BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
