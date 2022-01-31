Electric Vehicle Relays Market Size to Grow by USD 21.42 Billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Solid-state Relays to Become Low-cost in the Long Run as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Organic Pigments Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 30.64% in 2021 and a CAGR of 31.43% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by terminal (PCB and plug-in) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report
The electric vehicle relays market covers the following areas:
- Electric Vehicle Relays Market size
- Electric Vehicle Relays Market trends
- Electric Vehicle Relays Market industry analysis
Vendor Insights
The electric vehicle relays market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- DENSO Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Littelfuse Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the electric vehicle relays market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 44% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and Japan are the key countries for the electric vehicle relays market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions such as North America and Europe. OEMs include buyers of electric vehicle relays. Hence, electric vehicle relays depend on electric vehicle production volumes. This will drive the electric vehicle relays market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The electric vehicle relays market share growth by the PCB segment will be significant during the forecast period. The structure of PCB relays is compact, and their switching capacity is up to 200A for a system voltage that can range up to 24V. These factors will drive the PCB segment growth.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Solid-state relays are expected to become low-cost in the long run, which is driving the electric vehicle relays market. Relays enable small current flow circuits to control and operate a higher circuit in automotive applications. Solid-state relays use an electrically powered signal to generate an optical semiconductor signal. They can be used as alternatives for electromechanical relays.
Recall of electric vehicles over defective relays and related components is challenging the growth of the market. Electric vehicle recalls from defective relays add to the costs of relay manufacturers and eat into their profit margins.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the electric vehicle relays market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Micro Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 31%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 21.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
30.64
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Norway, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
DENSO Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.