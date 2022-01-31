HAMILTON RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process
TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Jennifer Shular of Hamilton is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $10,000 with ENCORE (October 19, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw).
As Jennifer is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Jennifer did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment.
As of today's date, the claimant has completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.
To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimant on March 2, 2022.
If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.
The ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart on Concession Street in Hamilton.
For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.
