Door Closer Market Size to Grow by USD 197.28 million | Market Research Insights Highlight Growth in the Commercial Real Estate Market as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Door Closer Market by Product (Manual door closer and Automatic door closer), End-user (Commercial and industrial and Residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the door closer market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 197.28 mn.
Vendor Insights
The door closer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG
- Allegion Plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Cal-Royal Products Inc.
- dormakaba International Holding AG
- GEZE GmbH
- ISEO Serrature Spa
- Ryobi Ltd.
- Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Tell Manufacturing Inc
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in door closer market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 58% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The door closer market share growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Key Segment Analysis
The door closer market share growth by the manual door closer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Automatic door closers cost more than manual variants owing to their complexity and features. Doors with manual door closers do not have many parts. Hence, lubrication of the sliding parts should be maintained for ease of use and maintenance. Such benefits are factors that are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The door closer market is primarily driven by the growth in the commercial real estate market. Door closers are deployed in commercial spaces such as retail outlets, restaurants, airports, and commercial office buildings. The growth of commercial real estate investments has been driven by technological advances, societal factors, lifestyle, and consumption patterns. However, competition among vendors is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.
Door Closer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 197.28 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.70
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG, Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, Cal-Royal Products Inc., dormakaba International Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, ISEO Serrature Spa, Ryobi Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Tell Manufacturing Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
