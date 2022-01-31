Centric Financial Corporation Announces 4th Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") CFCX, the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, of $3.8 million, or $0.45, per basic and diluted share and $10.3 million, or $1.23 per basic and $1.22 per diluted share, respectively.
Highlights of Performance:
- Net income of $3.8 million an increase of $4.5 million over the prior quarter. Net income increased $1.0 million, or 37%, over fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $0.12 per basic and diluted share.
- Net interest margin increased 40 basis points over prior quarter, and 83 basis points over fourth quarter 2020, ending the quarter at 4.47%.
- Cost of deposits remained at 0.38% for the current and prior quarter and improved 5 basis points from the fourth quarter 2020.
- Return on Average Assets of 1.50% for fourth quarter 2021 increased 45 basis points over fourth quarter 2020. Year-end 2021 ROAA was 0.96%, a 2 basis points increase over year-end 2020.
- Fourth quarter Return on Average Equity of 16.45% increased 22% over fourth quarter 2020. Year-end 2021 ROAE of 11.39% rose 26 basis points over last year.
- Tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $11.17, increasing $0.45 per share from the previous quarter and increasing $1.23 per share, or 12.4%, over year end 2020.
- Organic loan growth increased $66 million, or 9%, over the prior year-end.
Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank, stated, "Centric Financial had a good fourth quarter which contributed to our solid results for 2021. Loans, net of PPP, grew by 9% or $66 million for the year. The core growth was comprised of primarily commercial real estate loans totaling $57.6 million and C&I loans of $17.6 million, in our markets. We continue to focus on strategic and intentional loan growth and discipline in the pricing of our loans, yielding 4.58% at year-end excluding PPP. The non-interest-bearing deposits grew by $33.5 million or 17%, which was a strong contributor to reducing our cost of funds to 0.40%, a decrease of 44%, from 0.71% at year-end 2020. Our net interest margin remained solid at 3.75% at year end, without PPP, and best in class amongst our peers, with no change in 2021. SBA loan activity has increased during the year, growing fee income by $427 thousand. Centric will continue to focus efforts on further reducing our non-performing assets in 2022. Both tangible book value and earnings per share experienced positive momentum in 2021, with growth rates of 12.4% and 17.29%, respectively. Our team will continue to be laser focused on executing our strategic plan, delivering smart profitable growth and financial results to our shareholders."
Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $3.8 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $4.5 million over the third quarter. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 net income increased $1.0 million, or 37%, and $0.12 per basic and diluted share. Pre-tax pre-provision income of $5.4 million increased $239 thousand over the third quarter and increased $1.6 million over fourth quarter 2020 due to higher interest income.
Net interest income for the quarter was $11.0 million, an increase of $611 thousand over the prior quarter. PPP loan servicing fees contributed $2.3 million to interest income in the fourth quarter and $1.6 million in the third quarter. During the quarter Centric sold a $16.6 million pool of PPP loans which contributed $1.2 million of the total PPP income. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 net interest income increased $1.7 million and is due to higher PPP income along with increased interest on CRE lending of $740 thousand. This resulted in an increase to the net interest margin of 83 basis points. The major influences were organic loan growth of $66 million, and a reduction in the cost of funds.
Noninterest income totaled $802 thousand for the fourth quarter, decreasing 9% from the third quarter 2021 and 32% from the fourth quarter 2020. The quarter was impacted by a loss of the sale of PPP loans of $104 thousand and a loss on the sale of equity securities of $93 thousand which were offset somewhat by increased gains on sale of SBA loans by $120 thousand. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 noninterest income declined $379 thousand which is largely the result of gains and losses on investments with fourth quarter 2020 producing a gain of $295 thousand.
Noninterest expense of $6.4 million for the fourth quarter 2021 increased from the third quarter by $294 thousand. This was driven by an increase in loan expenses of $257 thousand and increased SBA mortgage servicing amortization expense of $98 thousand which were offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense of $171 thousand.
Compared to fourth quarter 2020, noninterest expenses decreased $268 thousand which was influenced by reduced salaries and benefits expense of $425 thousand due to lower incentive compensation, reduced marketing and advertising expenses by $125 thousand, somewhat offset by increased lending expenses of $210 thousand. Fourth quarter 2020 saw elevated other operating expenses due to the prepayment penalty of $164 thousand on early termination of borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank.
Results of Operations – Year to Date
Year-to-date 2021 net income was $10.3 million, or $1.23 and $1.22 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $1.05 per basic and diluted share for the prior year. Provision for credit loss expense increased $4.5 million year over year.
Net interest income of $42.2 million increased $8.4 million, or 25%, over the prior year. This was driven by a $6.1 million increase in interest and fees on loans, which included an increase in PPP income of $4.5 million and $1.6 million in core lending income. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.7 million due to the decline of 27 basis points in average cost. Net interest margin ended the year at 4.11%, a 46-basis point improvement from the 3.65% achieved during 2020.
Noninterest income for 2021 totaled $3.6 million, consistent with 2020. Mortgage income increased $203 thousand, from the production and sale of residential mortgage loans. The gain on sale of SBA loans increased $426 thousand over last year excluding the impact of the PPP pool sale. Cash management income increased $146 thousand while the gain on sale of all securities decreased $367 thousand.
Noninterest expense totaled $25.1 million, an increase of 10%, or $2.3 million, over 2020. The Bank's largest noninterest expense is salaries and benefits which rose 6%, or $852 thousand. The limited increase was due to a reduction in incentive expense compared to 2020. Healthcare costs rose $145 thousand year over year. FDIC assessment expense increased $330 thousand based on deposit growth. Loan and collection costs increased $362 thousand. License and software fees increased $232 thousand, with $118 thousand related to PPP activity.
Asset Quality
Year-to-date 2021, provision expense amounted to $7.6 million, an increase of $4.5 million from the $3.1 million expensed in 2020. The increase year over year was related to replenishment of the provision from charge offs recorded in the third quarter. The coverage ratio for the allowance for loan and lease loss is 1.42% of the total loan portfolio, normalizing as the balance of PPP loans has declined to under $40 million. The balance for allowance for loan and lease losses was $12.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million from December 31, 2020. Management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses on December 31, 2021 adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.
On December 31, 2021, nonperforming assets totaled $12.9 million, a decline of $969 thousand from the third quarter. Total nonperforming assets were 1.31% of total assets at year end. The increase in percentage of total assets is the result of the decline in total asset as seen in the table below.
At Period End
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Asset Quality (in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 12,672
$ 10,389
$ 10,178
$ 10,120
$ 10,811
Restructured loans still accruing
184
187
188
-
134
Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing
-
3,249
4,692
1,937
1,423
OREO
-
-
-
-
-
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 12,856
$ 13,825
$ 15,057
$ 12,057
$ 12,369
Total Assets
983,201
1,111,518
1,110,872
1,122,986
1,118,012
Nonperforming assets/total assets
1.31%
1.24%
1.36%
1.07%
1.11%
Balance Sheet
At the conclusion of 2021 the bank's balance sheet had declined to $983 million from $1.1 billion at year-end 2020. The decline of PPP through forgiveness and the $16.6 million sale along with growth in core deposits allowed all wholesale funding to be released during the year. The reduction year over year in wholesale funding was $232 million. Borrowings decreased $20 million over the same period. Total assets decreased $128 million from prior quarter-end for the reasons described above. Compared to last quarter, cash and cash equivalents declined $79 million related to the release of wholesale funding which were held in interest bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit.
Total loans ended the period at $875 million, a decline of $44 million from prior quarter. PPP loan reductions were $42 million. Year over year, core loan growth increased $66 million, or 9%. Commercial loans increased $17.6 million and CRE loans increased $57.6 million over the prior year, while PPP loan balances declined $156 million to $40 million.
Total deposits ended the period at $815 million, down $122 million from the prior quarter driven by a reduction in wholesale deposits. Money market accounts grew by 47%, or $77 million, from the prior year end, while noninterest deposits increased 17%, or $33 million, demonstrating retention and expansion of core deposits. Noninterest deposits to total deposits attained 28.2% at year end, compared to 24.2% and 21.2% for the prior quarter and prior year end, respectively.
Shareholders' equity ended the period at $95 million. Year over year equity increased $10.7 million, or 13%. At December 31, 2021, Centric held 307,519 shares of treasury stock with a balance of $2.2 million, repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan during 2020. Tangible book value per share of $11.17 increased $0.45 over third quarter and increased $1.23 per share, or 13%, over year end 2020 as a result of increased earnings. Centric Bank remains "Well Capitalized" with total risk-based capital of 13.53% on December 31, 2021.
Centric has provided an Investor Presentation which covers the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results of operations. The presentation is available on the Company's website at Documents | Centric Bank Investor Relations.
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
At Period End
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 45,077
$ 124,034
$ 82,100
Other investments
41,293
43,102
42,999
Loans
875,026
919,116
964,214
Less: allowance for loan losses
(12,407)
(11,775)
(10,487)
Net loans
862,619
907,341
953,727
Premises and equipment
13,036
13,198
13,880
Accrued interest receivable
4,152
4,644
6,016
Mortgage servicing rights
959
1,026
1,124
Goodwill
492
492
492
Other assets
15,573
17,681
17,674
Total Assets
$ 983,201
$ 1,111,518
$ 1,118,012
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
229,863
226,801
196,367
Interest-bearing demand deposits
219,997
308,396
269,182
Money market and savings
242,689
244,078
165,398
Certificates of deposit
122,600
157,677
295,528
Interest-bearing deposits
585,286
710,151
730,108
Total deposits
815,149
936,952
926,475
Short-term borrowings
-
10,000
20,000
Long-term debt & leases
70,250
70,480
83,421
Accrued interest payable
72
200
259
Other liabilities
2,519
2,501
3,354
Total Liabilities
887,990
1,020,133
1,033,509
Total Shareholders' Equity
95,211
91,385
84,503
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 983,201
$ 1,111,518
$ 1,118,012
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Interest and dividends on securities
$ 289
$ 334
$ 349
$ 365
$ 337
$ 1,337
$ 1,097
Interest and fees on loans
11,935
11,311
11,411
11,413
10,501
46,070
39,981
Other
20
32
15
16
20
83
238
Total interest income
12,244
11,677
11,775
11,794
10,858
47,490
41,316
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
820
866
937
981
952
3,604
5,281
Interest on borrowings
402
400
424
501
561
1,727
2,255
Total interest expense
1,222
1,266
1,361
1,482
1,513
5,331
7,536
Net interest income
11,022
10,411
10,414
10,312
9,345
42,159
33,780
Provision for loan losses
604
6,092
450
450
325
7,596
3,100
Net interest income after provision expense
10,418
4,319
9,964
9,862
9,020
34,563
30,680
Noninterest income
Gain on sale of SBA loans
164
116
147
-
-
427
105
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
153
157
313
319
305
942
838
Other non-interest income
485
606
462
693
877
2,246
2,641
Noninterest income
802
879
922
1,012
1,182
3,615
3,584
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
3,397
3,569
3,762
3,717
3,822
14,445
13,593
Occupancy and equipment
615
590
593
628
609
2,426
2,223
Professional fees
212
181
202
210
248
805
747
Data processing
312
327
294
280
280
1,213
1,124
Advertising and marketing
55
110
145
171
180
481
454
Other non-interest expense
1,810
1,329
1,349
1,285
1,529
5,773
4,695
Noninterest expense
6,401
6,106
6,345
6,291
6,668
25,143
22,836
Income before taxes
4,819
(908)
4,541
4,583
3,534
13,035
11,428
Income tax expense
991
(197)
943
949
738
2,686
2,371
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 3,828
$ (711)
$ 3,598
$ 3,634
$ 2,796
$ 10,349
$ 9,057
Centric Financial Corporation
Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Earnings and Per Share Data
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$ 3,828
$ (711)
$ 3,598
$ 3,634
$ 2,796
$ 10,349
$ 9,057
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.45
$ (0.08)
$ 0.43
$ 0.43
$ 0.33
$ 1.23
$ 1.05
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.45
$ (0.08)
$ 0.42
$ 0.43
$ 0.33
$ 1.22
$ 1.05
Book value (at period end)
$ 11.23
$ 10.78
$ 10.85
$ 10.43
$ 10.00
Tangible book value (at period end)
$ 11.17
$ 10.72
$ 10.79
$ 10.38
$ 9.94
Close price (at period end)
$ 9.70
$ 9.50
$ 9.75
$ 9.40
$ 8.58
Common shares outstanding
8,481,197
8,477,518
8,475,143
8,452,057
8,448,903
Weighted average shares - basic
8,425,194
8,419,882
8,408,969
8,402,984
8,411,759
8,414,334
8,647,020
Weighted average shares - diluted
8,533,882
8,525,573
8,511,644
8,490,150
8,434,558
8,515,445
8,665,253
Performance Ratios (period to date)
Return on average assets
1.50%
-0.26%
1.29%
1.33%
1.05%
0.96%
0.94%
Return on average equity
16.45%
-3.04%
15.99%
16.80%
13.44%
11.39%
11.13%
Efficiency ratio
53.61%
54.09%
55.63%
55.53%
62.94%
54.70%
61.09%
Yield on loans
5.27%
4.80%
4.65%
4.76%
4.38%
4.86%
4.64%
Yield on average earning assets
4.97%
4.57%
4.45%
4.55%
4.23%
4.63%
4.46%
Cost of deposits
0.38%
0.38%
0.40%
0.44%
0.43%
0.40%
0.67%
Cost of funds
0.52%
0.51%
0.54%
0.59%
0.61%
0.54%
0.85%
Net interest margin
4.47%
4.07%
3.94%
3.98%
3.64%
4.11%
3.65%
Capital Ratios (at period end)
Shareholders' equity / asset ratio
9.68%
8.22%
8.28%
7.85%
7.56%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
9.64%
8.18%
8.24%
7.81%
7.52%
Tier I leverage ratio (bank)
10.83%
9.79%
9.62%
9.39%
9.31%
Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank)
12.28%
11.56%
11.66%
11.59%
11.48%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank)
12.28%
11.56%
11.66%
11.59%
11.48%
Total risk-based capital (bank)
13.53%
12.81%
12.89%
12.83%
12.72%
Asset Quality Ratios
Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date)
-0.01%
2.31%
0.10%
0.02%
0.26%
0.60%
0.11%
Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period end)
1.38%
1.24%
1.36%
1.07%
1.11%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans
1.42%
1.28%
1.15%
1.09%
1.09%
Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans
92.45%
113.35%
108.89%
107.52%
97.00%
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest Earning Assets
Fed funds & bank balances
$ 33,332
$ 20
0.25
$ 31,862
$ 20
0.24
Restricted stock
2,659
35
5.22
3,846
57
5.93
Total securities
41,873
254
2.43
32,936
280
3.40
Total loans
899,496
11,935
5.27
953,608
10,501
4.38
Total Earning Assets
977,360
12,244
4.97
1,022,252
10,858
4.23
Allowance for loan losses
(12,004)
(10,955)
Non-earning assets
55,687
51,876
Total Average Assets
$ 1,021,043
$ 1,063,173
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Checking, money market, savings
464,878
557
0.48
466,405
381
0.32
Certificates of deposit
150,402
263
0.69
203,947
571
1.11
Total interest-bearing deposits
615,280
820
0.53
670,351
952
0.56
Noninterest-bearing deposits
237,722
204,422
Total deposits
853,002
820
0.38
874,773
952
0.43
Total borrowings
72,283
402
2.21
103,257
561
2.15
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
687,564
1,222
0.71
773,608
1,513
0.78
Cost of funds
0.52
0.61
Other liabilities
2,654
1,937
Total Average Liabilities
927,939
979,968
Total Shareholders' Equity
93,104
83,206
Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,021,043
$ 1,063,173
Interest Rate Spread
4.27
3.45
Net Interest Income
$ 11,022
$ 9,345
Interest Rate Margin
4.47
3.64
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest Earning Assets
Fed funds & bank balances
$ 31,825
$ 83
0.26
$ 29,733
$ 238
0.80
Restricted stock
2,969
167
5.64
3,554
197
5.54
Total securities
42,787
1,170
2.73
32,287
900
2.65
Total loans
947,689
46,070
4.86
860,744
39,981
4.64
Total Earning Assets
1,025,271
47,490
4.63
926,319
41,316
4.46
Allowance for loan losses
(11,408)
(9,824)
Non-earning assets
65,300
52,108
Total Average Assets
$ 1,079,163
$ 968,603
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Checking, money market, savings
470,657
2,084
0.44
388,951
1,805
0.46
Certificates of deposit
194,845
1,520
0.78
214,670
3,475
1.62
Total interest-bearing deposits
665,502
3,604
0.54
603,621
5,281
0.87
Noninterest-bearing deposits
237,786
185,514
Total deposits
903,288
3,604
0.40
789,135
5,281
0.67
Total borrowings
81,838
1,727
2.10
95,931
2,255
2.33
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
747,340
5,331
0.71
699,552
7,536
1.07
Cost of funds
0.54
0.85
Other liabilities
3,212
2,193
Total Average Liabilities
988,338
887,259
Total Shareholders' Equity
90,825
81,344
Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,079,163
$ 968,603
Interest Rate Spread
3.92
3.38
Net Interest Income
$ 42,159
$ 33,780
Interest Rate Margin
4.11
3.65
About the Company
Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $983 million and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, and three times ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.
Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; the residual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business and impact to the economy, the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.
Contact: Patricia A. Husic
President & CEO
717.909.8309
SOURCE Centric Financial Corporation
