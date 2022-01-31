USD 2.53 Bn Growth in Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market | Market Research Insights Highlight Remote Diagnostics Enabling Cost Savings for Fleet Operators as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 16.50% in 2021 and a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (LCVs and M and HCVs) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market size
- Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market trends
- Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market industry analysis
Vendor Insights
The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Continental AG
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Geotab Inc.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Trimble Inc.
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- Vidiwave Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in commercial vehicle remote diagnostics during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market in Europe. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Prominent OEMs focusing on improving automotive services will drive the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market share growth by the LCVs segment will be significant during the forecast period. These vehicles are used for transporting goods or passengers. They experience high adoption in the US and China, and hence, the economic growth in these countries will be crucial for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Remote diagnostics enabling cost savings for fleet operators is driving the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth. In order to efficiently manage cost, fleet operators are working toward optimizing fuel consumption and enhancing fleet management efficiency.
Factors such as the high cost involved in fleet tracking may impede market growth. Setting up telematics in a vehicle incurs high installation costs, which include license cost, setup and installation fees, and payment for customization and integration of telematics with current systems.
Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market vendors
Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.50
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Continental AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Geotab Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH, Vidiwave Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
