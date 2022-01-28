NASA Awards Multiple Construction Contracts

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded 12 construction contracts for work to be performed predominantly at the agency's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, and at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.
Each contractor has been awarded an 8(a) small business set-aside, indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will be accessed using firm-fixed price task orders. Every contract has a total maximum ordering value of $39.4 million and the period of performance for each is for five years, beginning immediately.
The awardees are:
- Baron-Rand JV LLC of Newport News, Virginia
- Gana-A 'Yoo Construction Services JV LLC of Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Mark Turner Construction LLC of Glen Allen, Virginia
- MIG GOV LLC of Virginia Beach, Virginia
- New Dominion Construction LLC of Dumfries, Virginia
- QCM Inc. of Alexandria, Virginia
- Quality Contracting Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia
- R.H. Contracting Inc. of Atlantic, Virginia
- SES Energy Services LLC of Lorton, Virginia
- Succor-Ocean JV LLC of Chesapeake, Virginia
- Tazewell Contracting of Norfolk, Virginia
- Teya Enterprises LLC of Chesapeake, Virginia
Each contractor shall furnish all materials, labor, equipment, management, coordination, and quality controls necessary for the performance of construction, modification, repair, and rehabilitation of facilities.
The facilities consist of, but are not limited to, office buildings, shops, laboratories, highly technical research facilities, clean rooms, spacecraft and instrument test facilities, integration and launch areas, aircraft hangars and active runways, storage areas, utility buildings, interior and exterior utility systems, and site improvements. The contracts may include work at other NASA or federal installations beyond Langley and Wallops.
