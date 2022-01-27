Cognetivity Neurosciences Appoints Emitac Healthcare Solutions as Authorized Distributor in Middle East Region

Announcement of distribution agreement coincides with appearance of both

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE:CGN) (OTCQB:CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Dubai-based medical technology company Emitac Healthcare Solutions ("Emitac"). Under the terms of the agreement, Emitac has become an official distributor of CognICA™, Cognetivity's medical device product, in the Middle East region.

Emitac is a leading healthcare innovator and solutions provider in the Middle East, with over 45 years of experience in the healthcare industry. It boasts an impressive array of public- and private-sector organisations among its customers and clients, from Dubai Healthcare City and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health & Prevention to Cleveland Clinic, Samsung Ultrasound Systems and Philips Healthcare.

CognICA is Cognetivity's flagship medical device product. It is a cutting-edge, computerized test of cognitive function that offers numerous advantages over traditional pen-and-paper examinations, such as its short testing duration and high classification accuracy, coupled with the absence of a learning effect or any cultural or educational bias.

CognICA is FDA-registered and CE-marked, and has already been commercially deployed across three continents, including within the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and in the state-of-the-art Clemenceau Medical Center in Dubai. The new agreement grants Cognetivity access to Emitac's wealth of experience and connections in the Middle East, as well as the full range of its customer support services, in order to bolster CognICA's already-impressive commercial rollout in the region.

News of the partnership coincides with the appearance of both companies at Arab Health 2022. Taking place in Dubai from 24 to 27 January, Arab Health is the largest medical equipment exhibition in the Middle East, with exhibitors from over 60 countries participating and more than 56,000 healthcare professionals due to attend.

Cognetivity's attendance at Arab Health and the burgeoning commercial rollout of CognICA across the Middle East come at a salient moment for the region. According to a study published this year in The Lancet Public Health, the UAE and other Gulf countries will experience the highest increases worldwide in the number of people living with dementia by 2050. This represents a major impending healthcare challenge, which cutting-edge technology such as Cognetivity's will play a vital part in tackling.

Dr Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity, said: "We're delighted to have established this partnership with Emitac Healthcare Solutions. As its list of existing customers and clients shows, Emitac is a hugely-respected name in the region, bringing the experience and the manpower required to service our clientele and reassure customers of our commitment in this market."

"Dementia poses a serious and widespread threat to the ageing population of the Middle East," he added. "In order to stop dementia from turning into a healthcare crisis, we need to be bold and act fast. I am confident that this new agreement is the best way to accelerate our ongoing commercial rollout in the region and thoroughly excited about the positive impact it will have on patients' lives."

