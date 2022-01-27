Eagle Eye selected by US food retailer, Giant Eagle, to support loyalty and personalisation transformation

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Eagle Eye, the global marketing technology company, today announces Giant Eagle, a regional food, fuel and pharmacy retailer and one of the 40 largest family operated companies in the US, has signed a multi-year agreement to use Eagle Eye's AIR platform to facilitate its new digital loyalty platform and increased promotional capabilities.

Giant Eagle, which has over 470 stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland, selected Eagle Eye for its breadth of capabilities and ability to facilitate a personalised loyalty platform, at scale. Eagle Eye's AIR platform will enable Giant Eagle to further advance its leading loyalty programme across all facets of its business. Giant Eagle will also use the AIR platform to enable the end-to-end management of real-time personalised promotions enabling the multi-format retailer to continue to innovate its in-store customer experience.

It is intended that functionality will be rolled out to Giant Eagle's customers in phases, starting at the end of Eagle Eye's current financial year to 30 June, 2022.

This is Eagle Eye's fourth customer in the United States, following the signing of one of the largest national US grocers earlier this month, reflecting the ongoing transition by US retailers from traditionally paper-based promotion activity, and Eagle Eye's increasing international profile.

Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, said: "We are excited to be welcoming another well-established US retailer onto our AIR platform. North America is a key market where we see increasing opportunities for growth as retailers accelerate their digital transformation strategies. This win is a testimony to the capabilities of our AIR platform and we look forward to supporting Giant Eagle on its digital growth journey."

Justin Weinstein, VP of Customer Experience at Giant Eagle, said: "We're excited to partner with Eagle Eye to advance and accelerate our efforts to bring our customers the most personalized and rewarding loyalty platform in North America."

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at lower cost whilst driving marketing innovation.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail, Leisure and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, Virgin Red, JD Sports, Pret A Manger, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express; in North America, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Southeastern Grocers and Staples US Retail and in Australia & New Zealand, Woolworths Group and The Warehouse Group.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

