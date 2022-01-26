Greenberg Traurig's Mike Schaengold to Speak on Key Issues for Government Contractors at PubKGroup's Annual Review 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael J. Schaengold, chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Government Contracts & Projects Practice, will speak on a panel at the upcoming PubKGroup's Annual Review 2022 conference, examining the most significant legal and policy developments for government contracts that happened in 2021.

The Annual Review will be held virtually from Jan. 24–Jan. 27 and features dozens of leaders in the government contracting space discussing a variety of hot topics. Schaengold, a PubKLaw Advisory Board member, will participate on the panel titled "Statutes, Regulations, EOs, and Policies."

Schaengold will dive deep into the 2021 federal statutes that impact government contractors and break down the key elements of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act that government contractors should understand.

The panel will take place from 2-3:50 p.m. EST Jan. 27 and is free to the public (register here).

Schaengold focuses his practice on government contracts litigation and counseling and on litigation before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. His substantial government contracts dispute and bid protest experience includes litigation of major cases before the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Court of Federal Claims, the Federal Circuit, and the Boards of Contract Appeals. He represents clients in disputes involving most major departments and agencies of the U.S. government and, in recent years, has focused on procurements involving the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Aeronautical and Space Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of State.

Schaengold also has substantial experience in due diligence reviews and other issues related to the acquisition, merger, spin-off, or sale of government contractors. He also serves on the Advisory Councils to the Federal Circuit and Court of Federal Claims at the appointment of their respective Chief Judges. He has published more than 60 articles on government contracts, Federal Circuit, GAO, and Court of Federal Claims issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts & Projects Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts & Projects Practice helps companies navigate the highly regulated acquisition and compliance processes of federal, state, local, and foreign governments and their agencies. The firm's attorneys and governmental affairs professionals assist both experienced contractors and newcomers with a broad array of issues arising from, for example, sales of commercial off-the-shelf and customized products, services, and managed solutions to governments at all levels. The practice also focuses on meeting the transactional and U.S. regulatory needs of clients in the commercial, defense, aerospace, information technology, telecommunications, medical and health care, and other high-tech sectors.

