Productsup brings global commerce leaders together for the first-ever virtual P2C World Tour

BERLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the company empowering commerce, today kicks off with its first-ever P2C World Tour, a series of virtual events that explore how companies can rethink commerce with a product-to-consumer (P2C) approach. Industry experts from the biggest commerce players, like Beiersdorf, Uber Eats, Thule, Puma, Vestiaire Collective, and Rakuten, as well as from Productsup's partner network, like Meta and Pimcore, will join Productsup executives on-screen to deliver insightful sessions that are tailored for specific regions across the globe.

"We're thrilled to bring together our customers, partners, and thought leaders from around the world to address the challenges that are stunting business growth on both a local and global scale," said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. "Our hope is to inspire companies to take back control over the chaos within the commerce space and ignite an urgency to radically rethink their commerce strategy."

At each virtual event on the P2C World Tour, attendees will hear what the latest research reveals about the future of commerce, such as how 69% of business analysts want to stop optimizing their current tech stacks and start fresh with an entirely new approach. They will discover how major brands are overcoming the increasing complexity of the commerce ecosystem through P2C management, as well as learn how to implement a strong P2C strategy at their organizations.

Forrester research shows 62% of organization leaders are currently planning to update or entirely replace their commerce platform system. With a total addressable market of $11 billion in 2021, P2C management is the next era of commerce. It's the only strategy that resolves today's commerce challenges, helping brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces to manage the flow of digital information between products and consumers. Considering 98% of decision-makers have expressed concern that a poor approach to product information value chain management is causing reputational damage to their brands, companies need P2C to deliver unified customer experiences and thrive in the current commerce landscape.

"Commerce anarchy is destroying brand loyalty, robbing revenue, and most importantly, widening the competitive lead for hyperscalers," said R 'Ray' Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "If companies want to succeed, let alone survive, in today's high-speed commerce space, they need to think and act differently than before. P2C is the only approach that can achieve long-term global commerce success."

The first virtual event of the tour takes place today in the US at 12 p.m. EST, and will feature engaging conversations from executives at Constellation Research, Uber Eats, Rakuten, TeePublic, Ignite Visibility, and Productsup about how to create sustainable commerce success.

The following five virtual tour stops will focus on the UK, the Netherlands, Germany/Austria/Switzerland, France, and Australia throughout the month of February, featuring speakers from Productsup thought leaders, as well as the following customers and partners:



UK: OMD EMEA, Digimasters, Sales Layer, N Brown, Constellation Research

The Netherlands : Brunel, Publitas, Thule, Shop Apotheke

Germany / Austria / Switzerland : Beiersdorf, Hansgrohe, Puma, Thalia, Delivery Hero, Migros, Richemont, Dept, Pimcore

France : Meta, Vestiaire Collective, Rémy Cointreau

Australia : Woolies X, THE ICONIC, Coles Liquor

To learn more about the future of commerce from industry disruptors, join the US virtual event today by registering here.

For more information about the speakers, dates, and times for all other upcoming P2C World Tour events, visit https://www.productsup.com/p2c-world-tour/.

About Productsup

Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce anarchy. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 250 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at http://www.productsup.com.

