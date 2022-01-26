Analytics Market: 21.73% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Global Forecast to 2025 Market Size, Growth Insights, Market Share, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Competitive Landscape, and Region

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Analytics Market Share is expected to increase by USD 172.77 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Analytics Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Solution (services and software) and End-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others)
- Geographies: APAC (India and China), Europe (Germany and UK), North America (US), South America, and MEA
Vendor Insights-
The analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are providing customized solutions to compete in the market.
- Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers Amazon QuickSight. It is a scalable, serverless, embeddable, machine learning-powered business intelligence service built for the cloud.
- Informatica LLC- The company offers cloud computing solutions. It is equipped with cloud analytics. It combines master data and AI-powered insights.
- International Business Machines Corp.- The company operates in Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing business segments. The company also offers IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
The Analytics Market Covers the Following Areas:
Analytics Market Sizing
Analytics Market Forecast
Analytics Market Analysis
Regional Market Outlook
32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
The flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output will facilitate the analytics market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- Analytics Market Driver:
- Growing availability and complexity of data:
The growing availability and complexity of data are some key drivers for the market in focus. The availability of a large volume of data and rapidly growing data complexity in organizations are the major drivers for the development of various intelligence-based data analysis techniques. Intelligent techniques, involving technologies such as ML and AI, can help companies retrieve the huge amount of complex data in a useful manner and use that data to enhance their services and business processes. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for analytics.
- Analytics Market Trend:
- Growing need to improve business efficiency:
Advances in NLP, processing speed, and ML models are the major technologies that are embedded in analytics tools and platforms. With the advancement in these technologies, the global analytics market is expected to be positively impacted. Organizations are using these technologies in numerous ways. For instance, they are using advanced analytics for improving operational efficiencies, better understanding behaviors, and gaining competitive advantage. Some companies are using ML for traditional analysis purposes such as fraud and risk analysis or customer behavior analysis. Asset management using machine learning for preventive maintenance is another use case. All these capabilities are available in analytics solutions offered by the vendors. With such developments, the analytics platforms and software will become even more relevant and advanced and companies in different industries will continue to deploy these to increase business efficiency.
Analytics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 172.77 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.73
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Informatica LLC
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- MicroStrategy Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QlikTech international AB
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
