Essity announces price increases

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is announcing price increases in all product categories and markets to compensate the substantially higher costs for raw materials, energy and distribution. The timing and degree of the price increases will be managed locally.
"We do not expect a decrease in the historically high costs for raw material, energy and distribution in the near term. Price increases are therefore essential to compensate for the higher costs while we continue to increase customer and consumer value through leading innovations and implement efficiency measures to achieve cost savings" says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.
NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 06:50 CET on January 26, 2022.
