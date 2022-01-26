iQIYI Curates a Special List of Content for CNY

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced on Jan. 25 that it has curated a special list of content for users to enjoy during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.
With a selection of over 200 titles from iQIYI's rich library and beyond, the specially curated list includes content from a wide array of genres, ranging from variety shows, dramas, films, children's content, animation, documentaries to sports. Covering comedy, suspense, romance and more, iQIYI offers classic titles as well as new ones in the hope that it caters to users' different interests.
Since the fourth quarter of last year, iQIYI has launched a series of hit titles, which also make up part of the list. Recently released titles include Luoyang, which reached a content popularity index of 9,257 on iQIYI platform, qualifying the show as a 'national hit'; Who is The Murderer from the Light On series; the urban spy drama Enemy; and the popular drama Ace Troops. Moreover, variety shows such as the Super Sketch Show also helps bring China's comedy scene to the attention of the mainstream public and sets out the great potential of the industry's development.
Of the new titles made available as part of the CNY list, many of them are either iQIYI original productions or titles that stream exclusively on iQIYI platforms. Debuting on Jan. 28, A Lifelong Journey is a realistic drama series that depicts the half-century epic journey of Chinese people pursuing happiness through hard work. Gold Panning, the ninth instalment of the company's Light On series, also debuted in January and tells the little-known story of gold panners who travel to remote mountains for their pursuit of gold.
The specially curated list also includes iQIYI's newly announced slate of content for the Laugh On series, which offers young users a wide selection of interactive comedy content. Moreover, as skiing becomes increasingly popular in China, iQIYI's original variety show Let's Go Skiing debuting in January presents a timely portrayal of how the culture of skiing slowly permeates China's broader youth culture. Launched in the run-up to the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the show incorporates sports and the creativity and fun of games, showing the audience the competitiveness and entertainment value of skiing.
Kids can also enjoy iQIYI with titles such as Deer Squad Season 2, which was produced by iQIYI under the supervision of Nickelodeon and was aired on the iQIYI platforms in January, bringing joy to children during the Chinese New Year. iQIYI also expanded its online film library by debuting Reunion Dinner, a film co-produced by iQIYI and Clover Films, a leading Singapore-based documentary production house.
Apart from the company's own productions, users can also enjoy other programs on iQIYI, a one-stop platform for CNY entertainments. The popular Spring Festival Gala Evening by the China Central Television will also be broadcasted on iQIYI.
With COVID-19 continuing to bring uncertainties, iQIYI offers free viewing services to residents in some of the cities affected by the pandemic, including the previous locked-down city Xi'an from Jan.7 to Feb.6, and since Feb.1, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Residents of Xi'an, Xianyang, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei can access the offer by logging in on the iQIYI platform across devices with their local phone numbers.
Last October, iQIYI released 260 new titles at the 2021 iJOY Conference. Catering to the diverse needs of the audiences, the company has also built content studios and forged deep partnerships with film creators, artists and more from across the entertainment industry. As GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, pointed out at the 2021 iJOY Conference, iQIYI will continue to create quality content for its viewers by collaborating with top talents, seizing market opportunities, and establishing market differentiation.
Given iQIYI's strong commitment in content development and creation, the company continues to expand its content library.
SOURCE iQIYI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.