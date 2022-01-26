Rita Komboz's new book "Corky the Cat" brings an amusing tale about a designer with great whiskers for fashion

MONTVILLE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rita Komboz, a rheumatalogist, has completed her new book "Corky the Cat": an entertaining storybook that follows the life of Corky the Cat strutting her way across the fashion world and making a name for herself up until the pandemic put her life on pause. Let's find out how this skilled designer copes with these trying times.

Komboz shares, "Corky the Cat is a successful fashion designer with an eye for colors whose life is upended by a pandemic. Corky takes matters into her own paws. She emerges as her own hero and saves her planet along the way."

Published by Page Publishing, Rita Komboz's lighthearted read is coupled with numerous photographs of Corky that will make everyone delighted with her antics and cuteness. It's a simple story but carries a meaningful and timely message about facing the struggles of the pandemic and dealing with the life that has become.

More or less, it's a fantastic tale about life, fashion, colors, and a chat de gouttiere!

Readers who wish to experience this fun work can purchase "Corky the Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing