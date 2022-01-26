Author Kathy Oberg's new book "Shapes in the Clouds" is an engaging story about animals looking up into the sky and viewing shapes in the clouds

DILLSBURG, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kathy Oberg, a structural engineer specializing in bridge design and inspection, has completed her new book "Shapes in the Clouds": a peaceful tale of animals and what they see while looking up at the clouds.

"A dog looks at the clouds, and what does he view? A bone, a ball, and a hoop to jump through," begins Oberg's imaginative tale. From there, various animals make their way outside to see what they can spot in the clouds. A horse, a lion, a frog, a cat, and even a shark take part in the fun and gaze into the clouds, trying to find images of things they like themselves.

Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Oberg's captivating tale is perfect for readers of all ages, and a great tool for encouraging imagination and creative thinking. Paired with wonderful illustrations, readers can follow along and try to find the images the animals in the story see. Then, after helping the characters in the story find things in the clouds, readers can head outside to find their own images in the skies above.

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Shapes in the Clouds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

