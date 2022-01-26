W.E.J. Sopha's new book "Northern Lights, Northern Nights" unveils a gripping tale of self-discovery and breaking barriers

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W.E.J. Sopha, a writer who has now retired from work and lives on the Gulf Coast with her husband, has completed her new book "Northern Lights, Northern Nights": a riveting novel about Bobbi, a woman raised by her father to do things men usually do, and who has vowed to find change in this world. In her quest, she meets a man who is in conflict with his indigenous lineage. Together, they embark on a journey in pursuit of answers.
Sopha shares, "Barbara Jean Evans has followed her father as his 'son' practically since she was born on their patch of rock, swamp and bush in the northern wilderness. Bobbi's first experiences of womanhood become mixed up with her own desire to become a blacksmith. Consequently, she promises to marry a man she barely knows so she can join him in training under Tim, a completely unknown Irish blacksmith, who has other plans for her. She meets a native Indian healer, Lorna, who encourages her to break barriers and earn a job as a teamster in a logging camp - as a young man. Soon Bobbi feels she no longer needs to hide under a cover of deception and is accepted for what she is — a very strong and capable young woman. She is certain that one day women will work right alongside men in any job they choose.
"Along the way, Bobbi meets a native Algonkian man, Jonathan Swift, who has been wrestling with his mixed white/Indian heritage. They discuss the north and how it is changing and what it has meant for Jon's people. While wrestling with the challenges of working as a blacksmith, working in a logging camp, and being an eligible female in a world with many more men than women, Bobbi and Jon adventure together going on canoe trips and horse treks through the mostly pristine wilderness. Through trial and error, they find their way to a new life together."
Published by Page Publishing, W.E.J. Sopha's captivating novel talks about fulfilling dreams and love, breaking standards, fighting for equality, and finding worth in a male-dominated world. Readers will discover the life of a strong, brave, and independent woman as she learns to stand up for herself and makes a place for others like her in this world.
Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "Northern Lights, Northern Nights" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
