Unmudl Launches Marketplace Solutions Services Group; Promotes Julian L. Alssid To Executive Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Unmudl Public Benefit Corp. launched a new services group for employers and community colleges called "Unmudl Marketplace Solutions." The group serves employers who want to build resilience and flexibility into their talent development and sourcing, and community colleges who want to position their unique offerings to boost the Skills-to-Jobs™ talent pipeline.

Unmudl Marketplace Solutions is led by Julian L. Alssid, one of America's leading experts on developing innovative Skills-to-Jobs™ strategies. For more than 30 years, Alssid has been at the forefront of leveraging community colleges as an engine of workforce development, most recently in Rhode Island. Alssid was previously chief marketplace engagement officer at Unmudl, and was recently promoted to be executive director of the new group.

"Unmudl has reached a level of maturity where Julian can focus on our solutions and services which enable employer and college partners to get the most out of a Skills-to-Jobs™ ecosystem," said Parminder K. Jassal, founder and CEO of Unmudl. "Employers can rapidly deploy high-quality skills training for current employees and their future workforce, plus source talent at scale."

In his new role, Alssid leads a services team that guides employers and community college partners to leverage the Unmudl Marketplace of skilled working learners. Services through Unmudl Marketplace Solutions enable clients to close skills gaps, diversify the workplace, and, most importantly, help working learners to land quality jobs, advance their careers, and earn portable credentials and degrees.

Unmudl Originals: Unmudl provides functional and technical assistance in the design and implementation of Unmudl Originals– custom skills courses designed in calibration with top employers and colleges to serve their regional and national talent needs.

Community College Originals: Unmudl provides insight and analysis into how employers can take advantage of Community College Originals–courses built by a single community college to meet a specific employer training need.

Industry-Specific Portals: Unmudl offers an unprecedented opportunity to build industry-specific portals that serve as a tool for engaging learners and employers seeking to hire talent.

Unmudl Disruptor Lab: Unmudl is built to promote innovation and positive disruption in the education and talent development space. The Unmudl Disruptor Lab offers a collaborative environment where colleges can freely challenge traditional norms to build the working learner system of the future.

"The Unmudl Marketplace Solutions team is dedicated to making it easier for employers to find, train, and hire skilled workers at scale," said Alssid. "Unmudl is the solution for bringing together employers and community colleges to create equitable and sustainable solutions for working learners. I'm excited about this new opportunity and its incredible potential for all of our partners."

Alssid earned his bachelor's degree magna cum laude with distinction from Boston University. Prior to joining Unmudl, he served as vice president of Workforce Partnerships at the Community College of Rhode Island. In that position, he worked with Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo. Before that, Alssid helped Southern New Hampshire University design and establish College for America, a groundbreaking model which partners with employers to offer project-centered, competency-based education to working learners.

