Joni Cox's new book "If Anyone Only Knew What God Has Asked Me to Walk Through" holds a potent journey across handling trauma and embracing miracles

ALTUS, Okla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joni Cox, a writer passionate about helping veterans of war and their families find healing, has completed her new book "If Anyone Only Knew What God Has Asked Me to Walk Through": a captivating opus that carries a personal journey of redeeming oneself and regaining control of life. It brings a solemn inspiration of faith and devotion to the Almighty God.
Cox shares, "If Anyone Only Knew What God Has Asked Me to Walk Through is a personal memoir filled with trauma and miracles. A journey of finding peace and self-worth, forgiveness, and healing. It is a beautiful story of God's love and promises.
"He wants to prepare you for a testimony. A testimony of becoming more like him. A testimony of overcoming obstacles and circumstances where you felt the things and people you loved the most were what made your life complete. Life is not completed by tangible items or relationships with other human beings. Life is completed when you come full circle, work through your disappointments, have a complete change of heart, and love others the way God loves you."
Published by Page Publishing, Joni Cox's enthralling piece takes the readers into one's life and explores the power of God working through it. It is a great testimony of how life can veer away from any darkness once one keeps ahold of their trust in the Lord.
Readers, through this manuscript, can find moving words that will drive them forward in life.
Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "If Anyone Only Knew What God Has Asked Me to Walk Through" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
