The World Famous I.B. Corduroy's new book "The Healer" is an engrossing read on how miracles continue to exist in contemporary times.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Famous I.B. Corduroy, a retired professional emergency paramedic, has completed his new book "The Healer": a compelling narrative on the miracles in La Pradera. This rural town is the home of Lenny Stewart, a paramedic. He deeply abides his duty which is to help save lives. He was a normal man living a normal life; until a nine-year-old boy changed the whole trajectory of his life forever.

The World Famous I.B. Corduroy shares, "Lenny Stewart was a paramedic in the rural Southern California town of La Pradera. He loved his job, he loved living in La Pradera, and he loved helping people. Little did he know that one day, while he was at work, Lenny would come across a mysterious young nine-year-old boy who would change his life forever."

Published by Page Publishing, The World Famous I.B. Corduroy's absorbing work is a great reminder that God continues to display miracles through His chosen disciple. It also contains a realistic portrayal on the advantages and disadvantages in the lives of people who were blessed by this gift.

This book might be just a work of fiction but many of the characters are based on true people. This is also the author's way of paying tribute to the hard work and sacrifices of the paramedics throughout the world.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase"The Healer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

