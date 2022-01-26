Enviro-Master Services Celebrates Latest Entrepreneur FRANCHISE 500® Ranking

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enviro-Master Services, the nation's leading health and safety franchise company, announces its inclusion in the 43rd annual Entrepreneur Magazine's FRANCHISE 500® - a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.
Enviro-Master ranks 285 on the prestigious list – making this the seventh straight year the essential services company is featured in the Franchise 500 and recognized for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
"What an honor to once again be acknowledged by the Entrepreneur Franchise 500," said Pat Swisher, Enviro-Master Founder and CEO. "This competitive list is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The ranking is a testament to our strong, recession resistant business model and Enviro-Master's position as an essential service – something that has never been clearer than it has during the pandemic."
The key factors that go into the evaluation of the Franchise 500 include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.
Enviro-Master was founded in 2009 and began franchising in 2011. The company provides services and products to clean, deodorize and disinfect public restrooms. Enviro-Master also sells restroom-cleaning supplies, including soap, disinfectants, air fresheners, and paper products. It currently has 91 franchises across the United States and Canada.
Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Click here to view Enviro-Master in the full ranking.
For more information about franchise opportunities with Enviro-Master, visit: https://enviro-master.com/commercial-cleaning-franchises/.
Media Contact
Tammy Delgado, Enviro-Master, 919-459-7147, tdelgado@enviro-master.com
SOURCE Enviro-Master
