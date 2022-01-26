Shawn Jones' new book "Superstition Over Reason" is a chilling novel on the mysterious killings in the small town of Amos, Idaho

HARRISON, Ark., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shawn Jones, an outdoor enthusiast residing in the Ozarks, has completed his new book "Superstition Over Reason": a heart-stopping crime fiction set in the small community of Idaho. Bill Marrs is dealing with a writer's block when the killings started to scare the people in the neighborhood. Blessed or maybe cursed with a psychic ability, Bill deals with the voice lurking in the corners of his mind. The voice of the perpetrator who took lots of lives; even his father.

Jones shares, "The small community of Amos, Idaho, had long enjoyed a state of serenity and reason. Within the simple yet complacent lives of the people in the town, there is no reason to suppose that there could be anything amiss within their own consciousness until people's superstitions begin to get the best of them, which would lead to uncertainties concerning the role that their lives play in the rational world outside of their own minds."

Published by Page Publishing, Shawn Jones' deeply absorbing tale is effortlessly captivating. From its way of storytelling to the heart-pounding action scenes, lovers of crime and mystery fiction will surely take a liking to Jones' fictional piece.

The author also blended this beloved genre with paranormal elements, turning this work into a masterpiece of its own.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Superstition Over Reason" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

