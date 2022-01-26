Author Eileen Finn Loving's new book "Angela's Purse" is a warmhearted story centered on the generosity of a small Irish town and its sincere concern for one of its own

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eileen Finn Loving, a native of Sligo, Ireland has completed her new book "Angela's Purse": an enchanting work of modern fiction that keeps the pages turning until the satisfying conclusion.
The generosity of the residents of Baybridge never wavered as they helped her along her daunting journey. Their contributions to her local, somewhat unorthodox fund, dubbed Angela's Purse, more than doubled since its inception. Her neighbor and benefactor was the rock for the community.
Amy, Angela's young sister, and their friend Charly were a force to be reckoned with. The simplicity of their solutions to the adults' insurmountable problems never failed to amaze. When presented with issues of style or etiquette, they consulted the Twins Killfeather, ninety-four years old, well-versed in both matters.
When the linchpin of their community leaves them suddenly, shock, disbelief, and avoidance overtook them. The common path they trod was splintered. They tiptoed around its sharp edges until in time nature restored their commitment and resilience. With a burst of energy, they forged a new path, one with twists and turns they could never have imagined.
Published by Page Publishing, Eileen Finn Loving's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Angela's Purse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
