John Reasoner's new book "Hola Bala" is an adorable picture book that aims to bridge the gap between language and culture

MODESTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Reasoner, an ER nurse who was raised at his grandfather's ranch, has completed his new book "Hola Bala": an educational piece that incorporates Spanish words in the letters of the English alphabet. As Spanish has become widely used, there is a need for English-speakers to know some of its words. On the other hand, it is also important for the Spanish-speakers to learn English so they could express their thoughts in a foreign country.

Reasoner shares, "This book teaches Spanish to English and English to Spanish so that cultures may start to communicate and understand each other better. May this book be the key to unlock your child's future."

Published by Page Publishing, John Reasoner's instructive resource is a good start to hone a child's language skills. The author, as a child, had worked with migrant farmworkers. Through this experience, he saw the importance of acquiring second languages and knowing its cultures. He hopes that his book will inspire a lot of kids to learn different languages.

Hola Bala will surely make a great present for the little ones and the adults who wish to broaden their communication skills.

