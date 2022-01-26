Author Jennie Scott's new book "I Am the Dog Named Sam" is a delightful, endearing children's story about the life of a lovable and playful dog named Sam

PRINEVILL, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennie Scott, who was born in a small town in Oklahoma, has completed her new book "I Am the Dog Named Sam": a fun and engaging children's story inspired by the author's four adoptive pets that have been wonderful companions. The author encourages her readers to consider adopting a pet from a shelter, explaining, "Shelter pets make great companions for the young and old alike."

Author Jennie Scott introduces readers to Sam, writing, "I am, I am. I am a dog named Sam. I eat. I sleep. I run and play. I sniff. I dig. I bark, and sometimes I even whine all day. I bite, and I snarl, and sometimes I am even funny. I am the dog named Sam."

Published by Page Publishing, Jennie Scott's entertaining tale highlights the fun and mischief that dogs can enjoy.

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "I Am the Dog Named Sam" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

