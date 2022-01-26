Author Jennifer Gramlin's new book "Meadowsprings Family" is an endearing tale of a student body who steps up when one of their teachers is in need

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer Gramlin, a young author who is proud of her family and intends on going to college to be an English teacher, has completed her new book "Meadowsprings Family": an endearing tale of a school community.

Gramlin shares, "Rachel is in her eleventh year at Meadowsprings High School. Rachel is shy but has a big heart and yearns to help those around her. Her eleventh year takes a turn when her math teacher, Mrs. Williams, falls ill to cancer. Wanting to show her appreciation and what Mrs. Williams means to the school, Rachel and her friends set out on a project to bring the school together."

Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Gramlin's heartwarming tale follows a student body who, in a show of strength and support led by one student, Rachel, rally around a beloved teacher who has fallen ill.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Meadowsprings Family" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

