Author Bernadette Lindemer's new book "A Special Angel, A Special Friend" is an inspiring account of her spiritual journey in the wake of her husband's illness and death

CARY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bernadette Lindemer, a Philadelphia native who lost her husband, Jim, to lung cancer in 1996 and now resides with her three rescue dogs in North Carolina, where she enjoys writing, oil painting, and music, has completed her new book "A Special Angel, A Special Friend": an uplifting true story of faith and spiritual understanding.
Bernadette and Jim Lindemer were living the good life. A happily married, well-rounded young couple who enjoyed the company of family and friends, raising their two dogs, Jake and Tess, and living busy, healthy, and productive lives in their very welcoming and comfortable home in the suburbs of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Never in their most dreaded thoughts did they ever think that their lives would be shattered by death, but unfortunately, that did happen. Almost six months before Jim's diagnosis, Bernadette had a dream that conveyed a mysterious message from what can only be described as a guardian angel. Who that guardian angel was and how he came to be involved in her journey started a series of unusual and sometimes almost crazy-sounding events that still continue to this day.
Published by Page Publishing, Bernadette Lindemer's engrossing book is a poignant true story of loss and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Special Angel, A Special Friend" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.