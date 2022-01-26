Author Bernadette Lindemer's new book "A Special Angel, A Special Friend" is an inspiring account of her spiritual journey in the wake of her husband's illness and death

CARY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bernadette Lindemer, a Philadelphia native who lost her husband, Jim, to lung cancer in 1996 and now resides with her three rescue dogs in North Carolina, where she enjoys writing, oil painting, and music, has completed her new book "A Special Angel, A Special Friend": an uplifting true story of faith and spiritual understanding.

Bernadette and Jim Lindemer were living the good life. A happily married, well-rounded young couple who enjoyed the company of family and friends, raising their two dogs, Jake and Tess, and living busy, healthy, and productive lives in their very welcoming and comfortable home in the suburbs of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Never in their most dreaded thoughts did they ever think that their lives would be shattered by death, but unfortunately, that did happen. Almost six months before Jim's diagnosis, Bernadette had a dream that conveyed a mysterious message from what can only be described as a guardian angel. Who that guardian angel was and how he came to be involved in her journey started a series of unusual and sometimes almost crazy-sounding events that still continue to this day.

Published by Page Publishing, Bernadette Lindemer's engrossing book is a poignant true story of loss and hope.

