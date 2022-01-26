Kwami Broadbelt's new book "Father of Faith" embarks on a riveting journey into the life of the Father of Many Nations and his faith in God's promise

BLOOMINGBURG, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kwami Broadbelt, an artist, author, illustrator, and a father of two, has completed his new book "Father of Faith": a profound look into the life journey of a man whose faith was tested throughout sacrifices. It is about the man whom God chose to guide his descendants. It is about sacrifice and devotion and the first of many journeys.

Broadbelt writes, "This is a story that takes you on a journey through the life of Abram, whose name meant 'the Father,' who was chosen and exalted by God to be renamed Abraham (the Father of Many Nations). It was to Abraham that a promise from God was given, a covenant to him and his descendants. A man who had faith in God to fulfill his promise even when he was being tested to sacrifice that promise. Yet through unconditional trust and faith he became the spiritual father of all those who have faith in the one true God."

Published by Page Publishing, Kwami Broadbelt's stirring manuscript will allow readers to see Abraham's faith in the Lord and the sacrifices he made to follow Him. In here, one will see the kind of trust he has for His promise and the unwavering devotion he Has for Him.

Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Father of Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

