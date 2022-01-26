Kwami Broadbelt's new book "Father of Faith" embarks on a riveting journey into the life of the Father of Many Nations and his faith in God's promise

BLOOMINGBURG, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kwami Broadbelt, an artist, author, illustrator, and a father of two, has completed his new book "Father of Faith": a profound look into the life journey of a man whose faith was tested throughout sacrifices. It is about the man whom God chose to guide his descendants. It is about sacrifice and devotion and the first of many journeys.
Broadbelt writes, "This is a story that takes you on a journey through the life of Abram, whose name meant 'the Father,' who was chosen and exalted by God to be renamed Abraham (the Father of Many Nations). It was to Abraham that a promise from God was given, a covenant to him and his descendants. A man who had faith in God to fulfill his promise even when he was being tested to sacrifice that promise. Yet through unconditional trust and faith he became the spiritual father of all those who have faith in the one true God."
Published by Page Publishing, Kwami Broadbelt's stirring manuscript will allow readers to see Abraham's faith in the Lord and the sacrifices he made to follow Him. In here, one will see the kind of trust he has for His promise and the unwavering devotion he Has for Him.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Father of Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.