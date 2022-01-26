Robert S. O'Dell's new book "Druid: Shadow Hunter" is an enthralling adventure of a teenage lad who carries the burden of saving the world from its impending doom

SAINT CHARLES, Mo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert S. O'Dell, a Psychological Operations Officer in the Army Reserve, a martial arts enthusiast who gained multiple black belt certifications; has completed his new book "Druid: Shadow Hunter": a thrilling quest that centers around a normal teenager named Rege who finds himself in the jarring norms of Arx Academy. Rege is a normal boy in the neighborhood; however, he hides a deep secret. He always has known that there's something different about him. These unsettling emotions and unanswered questions will finally get addressed as he dives into the world of the Druids.

O'Dell shares, "Dreams often warn of an approaching storm. Every day was the same for Rege Pison— that is, until a nightmare became a reality. Rege finds himself engulfed in the harsh training and culture of Arx Academy—a hard-knock school of spiritual refinement, combat, and supernatural powers. Balancing the life of an average teenager, the normal trials of high school, and struggling to find one's place in the pecking order of young adulthood are problematic enough. Now, add the huge burden of being tasked with protecting the world from the wrath of the darkest forces. Rege had always found himself to be a little different. Joining the world of the Druids has unearthed just how truly different he is. The Druids have nothing but contempt for the humans they protect. Rege Pison has entered a violent and divided world where good and evil is a point of view, and power is wielded with deadly purpose."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert S. O'Dell's beguiling piece is an action-packed adventure blended with fantasy elements to create a one-of-a-kind read. The illustrations created by Joe T. Palowski turned this prose into a more intriguing one.

This is just the first installment of O'Dell's Druid series. Don't miss its next happenings!

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase"Druid: Shadow Hunter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

