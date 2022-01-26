Author B. A. Foerster's new book "The Memory Maker" is a thrilling tale of a magical meal that can turn memories into realities and the consequences it creates

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B. A. Foerster, an author and world traveler with an English literature degree from Western Michigan University, has completed her new book "The Memory Maker": the thrilling final installment of the Grotesque Gurglios Trilogy. A magical meal with the ability to create realities from memories causes problems for Claudia, who must face what she's done if she hopes to defeat terrifying monsters called the gurglios.

Foerster writes, "Claudia, recently having lost her family home in a fire, thinks her life is finally headed in a positive direction when she starts a new job at The Plentiful Pantry, a small, friendly takeout restaurant. It is here at the Pantry where she meets Adrian Jerry, chef extraordinaire and owner of the establishment. Claudia's optimism is short-lived though when, after consuming Adrian's gourmet Mac-and-Cheese, the magical meal triggers her memory of a grotesque gurglio."

Published by Page Publishing, B. A. Foerster's captivating tale finds Claudia compulsively feeding leftovers to the disgusting creatures every night until she realizes something must be done to stop them. While searching for the one poison that can stop them, Claudia must grapple with her guilt of jeopardizing Adrian and confess to him her wrongdoing. Will Claudia finally be able to stop the gurglios once and for all, or will they keep coming back for more?

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Memory Maker" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

