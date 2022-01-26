"The Creative Quills Writing Group" is a compilation of poems and stories from authors who share the same love for creative writing

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopha Moreland, a retired pediatric occupational therapist; Sam Schwart, a retired international banking representative; Ellen Schwartz, a retired school secretary; Marie Petersen, a former associated attorney at Family Court and was an assistant corporation counsel/Juvenile Rights Division at New York City Law Department; Jennie Rivera, an avid participant in a sheltered workshop; and Juana Rosa-Net, a retired telecommunications company career-woman; have completed their new book "The Creative Quills Writing Group": a fun and entertaining collection of poems and stories that reflect the unpredictable lives of the authors. Each piece depicts the joy, hopes, cherished dreams, and the tribulations of each author.

"Daily life experiences provide the subtexts for the poems and stories of this book. Hopes, dreams, and disappointments are woven into the authors' story lines. Fantasy and humor provide exclamation points on the pages. This book is an enjoyable read as you curl up with a cozy cup of coffee."

Published by Page Publishing, Juana Rosa-Net and other members of Quill Writing Group's endearing volume is here to draw a smile on the reader's face.

The warm bond of the group is evident in these heartwarming pieces of art.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "The Creative Quills Writing Group" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

