Kellee Conner's new book "Hill Called Rue" is a lighthearted tale about forming beautiful friendships and offering a helping hand

CRESTVIEW, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kellee Conner, a humble grandmother of six, has completed her new book "Hill Called Rue": an amusing read up in the hill and through the valley where two sisters named Sis and Sue spend their days in laughter and play. One day, they met Sir Bub and went dancing and skipping and flying until night falls. The lonely dragonfly Sir Bub didn't expect that his newfound friends will offer him their beautiful hill to stay in.

Conner writes, "For two beautiful sister fairies, each day is a new adventure. It is a time for visiting friends, soaring atop trees, and flying through the valley up along the river's edge. But when they met a handsome dragonfly, they never expected that it would change the lives of these sisters forever."

Published by Page Publishing, Kellee Conner's wonderful storybook is an entertaining read fit for children of all ages (even adults could enjoy this too!) and brings them lessons about friendship and kindness that they could keep.

The author wishes that her books will inspire much joy and love to all those who read them.

Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "Hill Called Rue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing